Zodiac signs, love (summer solstice in Mexico): how it will affect the zodiac, predictions and all the details of the Tarot | MX | Mexico City | Mexico | Colombia | USA | United States | MEXICO

Do not miss this information. On Tuesday, June 21, theSummer Solsticean event that marked the end of the first in the southern hemisphere of Mexico and which is considered the longest day of the year in 2022. However, this will not be the only astronomical event in the Aztec country, since several People consider that there are several mythological connotations in this type of events, which usually affect the signs of the zodiac. Know all the details.

As we well know, the ‘Summer Solstice’ causes the night to be shorter and the day much longer. This occurs due to the tilt of the north and south axis of the earth that is 23.4 degrees towards the Sun, making sunlight cover different regions of planet Earth. But how will this event affect the signs of the Zodiac? The answer in the following paragraphs.

Summer Solstice 2022 and its influence on the Zodiac Signs

Based on the perspective of astrology, the summer solstice is associated with the struggle of light and darkness. In this case, the Sun manages to position itself in the sign of Cancer, a sign that is usually associated with water and emotions, which leads us to consider that it is a time to regenerate and cleanse everything negative in our lives.

It should be noted that according to astrologers, the summer solstice of 2022 will have an effect on the signs of the zodiac for three months, ending with the autumnal equinox. Know the challenges for each sign:

Aries : You will have many mixed feelings, so your challenge will be to use the energy in your favor and turn it into a strength. It’s time to build your character.

: You will have many mixed feelings, so your challenge will be to use the energy in your favor and turn it into a strength. It’s time to build your character. Taurus : You will start a new stage where you will meet people and make new friends. It will be the moment in which you will have the freedom that you were looking for so much.

: You will start a new stage where you will meet people and make new friends. It will be the moment in which you will have the freedom that you were looking for so much. Gemini : It is time to start your personal projects, since you will have the opportunity to carry out new activities. You may start to have higher income.

: It is time to start your personal projects, since you will have the opportunity to carry out new activities. You may start to have higher income. Cancer : New goals will come into your life and many of them will be in the professional area. However, you will have to remain calm and be very patient.

: New goals will come into your life and many of them will be in the professional area. However, you will have to remain calm and be very patient. Leo : This will be the perfect time to think about your future, take care of yourself and carry out all your projects. Put into practice what you have learned and you will become a better person.

: This will be the perfect time to think about your future, take care of yourself and carry out all your projects. Put into practice what you have learned and you will become a better person. Virgo : Emotions will be your weak point, so you should be careful when choosing your friends and partner.

: Emotions will be your weak point, so you should be careful when choosing your friends and partner. Pound : It is time to bring out all your skills and abilities that you have been saving for a long time, since new opportunities are coming. It will be essential to give a renewal to your life.

: It is time to bring out all your skills and abilities that you have been saving for a long time, since new opportunities are coming. It will be essential to give a renewal to your life. scorpio : You will see life in a different way, since this time will open your mind like never before. Bring out all your ideas and listen to your instincts to take a different route than usual.

: You will see life in a different way, since this time will open your mind like never before. Bring out all your ideas and listen to your instincts to take a different route than usual. Sagittarius : Focus on housework since you have neglected it a bit. In addition, it will be the ideal time to spend more time with your family and help that close person who needs you so much.

: Focus on housework since you have neglected it a bit. In addition, it will be the ideal time to spend more time with your family and help that close person who needs you so much. Capricorn : You will be able to organize your priorities, you will have to focus on your feelings since you will be a little more empathic with the people around you.

: You will be able to organize your priorities, you will have to focus on your feelings since you will be a little more empathic with the people around you. Aquarium : It is time to make better decisions, since you need to better manage your feelings and energies.

: It is time to make better decisions, since you need to better manage your feelings and energies. Pisces: This solstice will help you enjoy life and discover new facets, which will help you improve your love, family and friendship ties.