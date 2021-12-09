Zoe and Spring failed in the safety crash-tests, the 500e did well, even if not with the maximum score. Resounding surprise from the last 2021 Euro NCAP tests.

Zoe and Spring, who hit for the Renault Group

Euro NCAP is the reference in Europe for security tests. It is based in Belgium, and is supported by the EU itself, as well as by many governments. In the last few years he has been observing the enormous progress made by the manufacturers in terms of passenger protection, with scores almost always between 4 and 5 stars. This is why the failure of two of the best-selling electric in Europe, both of Renault group, It makes noise. In official press release no half terms are used to explain why Zoe doesn’t even get any stars: “The ‘new’ Zoe, introduced in 2020, has received numerous battery improvements, but with no safety additions. In reverse the side airbag mounted on the seat than previously it protected the head and chest it was replaced by a less effective airbag for the chest only. Which represents a degradation in occupant protection “.

Zoe and Spring: protections lacking if there is an accident

Hence the sentence without appeal for the French city car: “The new Zoe offers a modest protection in accidents in general and poor protection for weak road users. And it lacks significant technology to prevent accidents, deserving no stars“. Just better the Spring, which brings home a miserable star. Euro NCAP recalls that the little Dacia derives from a model sold in China, the Renault City K-ZE, in turn based on the “Renault Kwid problem “, long sold in India and Brazil. A basic car, too according to Euro NCAP, which believes that the concept of the “No frills“Went too far:”Crash test performance is definitely problematic. With a high rrisk of fatal injuries for the driver’s chest and the head of the rear passengers in frontal crash tests. And marginal chest protection in side impacts. Mediocre crash-performance and poor technology to avoid accidents… ”.

Much better than the 500e: praise from Euro NCAP and 4 stars

The comment of Michiel van Ratingen of Euro NCAP is very hard: “These disappointing results from Zoe and Spring show that security has become collateral damage in the Renault Group’s transition to electric … Not only do these cars fail to offer any appreciable standard of active safety, but passenger protection is the worst ever in many years of test. It is cynical to offer consumers a car ‘green ‘ economic if this occurs at the price of a high risk of serious damage in the event of an accident. Other models, such as the FIAT 500e, have recently picked up 5 stars Green NCAP, showing that safety does not mean sacrificing environmental sustainability“. And indeed the 500e did much better, even if it failed to reach 5 stars. The scores in the four Euro NCAP assessments (you see table) are all above pass, which can’t be said for Zoe and Spring.