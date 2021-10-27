News

Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez are expecting their first child

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

S.i are taken and left a thousand times, but for some time they seem having found their balance, one serenity. Enough to decide to give birth to a son. Theo Hernandez, 24 years old, and his partner Zoe Cristofoli, 25, await their first heir. To give the news, not yet confirmed by the two directly concerned, is the weekly Today.

Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez (Instagram)

Zoe Cristofoli pregnant

Oddly baggy clothes, strategic back shots, the hyper tattooed influencer with a million followers on Instagram had actually made people think of a “secret” to hide. That adds up to a particularly rosy period also for his partner: the Milan full-back is finally here negative result also at Covid, which he had contracted during the retirement of the French national team.

So, there are two good news to celebrate for the couple. Who has finally found a way to get along: smokers and with a strong and decisive character, the two have experienced a series of ups and downs throughout their relationship.

The break in May 2021

The break that seemed definitive took place last May, after about a year of intense attendance complete with presentations in the respective families and a foray to Cribs Italy, the MTV program that takes the viewer to the homes of well-known personalities.

It seems that after a holiday on the Amalfi Coast, Zoe Cristofoli – who in the past had a flirt with Fabrizio Corona and a short liaison with Andrea Cerioli – had decided to definitively close the story. In a Stories on Instagram, he had declared that “it is not that with every person you see me with then it means that I am engaged”, and then added “I am singleAs he had been keen to specify.

Zoe Cristofoli

Hyper tattooed model Zoe Cristofoli (Instagram)

In an exchange with his followers, regarding the relationship with Hernandez he had stated that he would not answer ‘any more questions about the period that I have been through, which has been a very long time ugly. People who know me know this. I just want to be happy“.

Receive news and updates
on the latest beauty trends
directly in your mail

For you immediately as a gift
YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

And now Zoe really seems to have finally reached there happiness to which he aspired so much. And, much to his surprise, along with the person who had taken it off earlier.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Loading...
Advertisements


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

844
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
703
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
684
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
606
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
569
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
463
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
460
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
459
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
360
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
351
News

The highly anticipated film will be off-limits to minors for “violence and vulgar language”
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top