Zoe Cristofoli and Theo Hernandez are expecting their first child

S.i are taken and left a thousand times, but for some time they seem having found their balance, one serenity. Enough to decide to give birth to a son. Theo Hernandez, 24 years old, and his partner Zoe Cristofoli, 25, await their first heir. To give the news, not yet confirmed by the two directly concerned, is the weekly Today.

Zoe Cristofoli pregnant

Oddly baggy clothes, strategic back shots, the hyper tattooed influencer with a million followers on Instagram had actually made people think of a “secret” to hide. That adds up to a particularly rosy period also for his partner: the Milan full-back is finally here negative result also at Covid, which he had contracted during the retirement of the French national team.

So, there are two good news to celebrate for the couple. Who has finally found a way to get along: smokers and with a strong and decisive character, the two have experienced a series of ups and downs throughout their relationship.

The break in May 2021

The break that seemed definitive took place last May, after about a year of intense attendance complete with presentations in the respective families and a foray to Cribs Italy, the MTV program that takes the viewer to the homes of well-known personalities.

It seems that after a holiday on the Amalfi Coast, Zoe Cristofoli – who in the past had a flirt with Fabrizio Corona and a short liaison with Andrea Cerioli – had decided to definitively close the story. In a Stories on Instagram, he had declared that “it is not that with every person you see me with then it means that I am engaged”, and then added “I am singleAs he had been keen to specify.

In an exchange with his followers, regarding the relationship with Hernandez he had stated that he would not answer ‘any more questions about the period that I have been through, which has been a very long time ugly. People who know me know this. I just want to be happy“.

Receive news and updates

on the latest beauty trends

directly in your mail For you immediately as a gift

YOGA LESSONS WITH SAYONARA MOTTA

And now Zoe really seems to have finally reached there happiness to which he aspired so much. And, much to his surprise, along with the person who had taken it off earlier.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED