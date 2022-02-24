Zoë Kravitz: a two-year marriage, her surprise relationship with Channing Tatum and her problems with bulimia

Zoe Kravitz She is one of the most acclaimed women in Hollywood. She knows how to act, she knows how to sing and there is no self-respecting firm that she does not want to have as an image or parade with her designs. singer’s daughter Lenny Kravitz and the actress Lisa Bonet, it may seem that Zoë’s childhood and adolescence were marked by success and luxuries, but the truth is that his most personal life has not always been a fairy tale.

Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet they broke up when Zoë was just six years old. Until then, she had led a quiet life in California and after living with her mother in Topanga Canyon for a few years, at age 11 moved with his father to Miami, where his life changed completely.

His fight against bulimia for 10 years

When he went to live with his father in Miami, he began studying at Miami Country Day School. An environment in which, as he confessed in an interview for shewas surrounded “by a huge amount of beauty and poses“.

That made his insecurities regarding his physique reach such an extent that the 15 years will start to develop eating disorders. Also, looking at his parents didn’t help either: “I had this extraordinarily beautiful and slimand a father who dated a supermodel. I felt short and awkward“.





Zoë Kravitz with her parents: Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet // Getty





So that her parents would not discover her problems with food and her weight, she moved to New York where she continued studying at the Rudolf Steiner School, in Manhattan. but his fathers they discovered their daughter’s problems and started to do therapy to treat bulimia that he suffered

a fight that has been going on for 10 years, and of which he assures that he still has to be careful. “Now I’m fine. But I’m very attentive. It’s a disease, and I never allow myself to forget that“, he explained to the aforementioned medium.

Her relationships with Ezra Miller, Penn Badgley, and her marriage to Karl Glusman

Although Zoe Kravitz She has always tried to keep her private life away from the media, it has been inevitable that some of the actress’s relationships have come to light, and even more so when her partners have also been colleagues.

On the set of Beware the Gonzo had a brief affair with Ezra Miller. She later dated the actor Penn Badgley —known for his roles in gossip-girl or You— from 2011 to 2013.





Zoë Kravitz and Penn Badgley // Gtres





In 2016, Zoë started a relationship with the actor. karl glusman that he did not confirm until 2018, and whose wedding in 2019 in Paris was a surprise. The same surprise they gave when they divorced just 18 months later to get married

Although the news of the separation was known in January 2021, the actress filed for divorce on December 23, 2023. That same day, the young woman published a very significant message through instagram stories on get rid of what does not benefit: “People, places and things that no longer serve my purposes.”





Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman // Getty





Her surprise relationship with Channing Tatum

And after having left behind everything that did not bring him anything positive, Kravitz found love again in another actor: Channing Tatum, 41 years old. They both became one of the surprise couples of 2021when at the beginning of that year they were seen walking down the street together, wondering if it was a good friendship, or if there was something else between them.

Although both Zoë and Channing never came to deny the rumors of relationship, they were the most discreet in public. In fact, both attended the last edition of the MET gala separately, although later the actor published an image on social networks where they could be seen together with a group of friends in a afterparty of the event.

It was not until a month after the MET gala, in November 2021, that both dared to walk hand in hand through New York regardless of whether they could be photographed and so confirm their relationship.





Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum // Gtres



