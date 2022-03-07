Zoe Kravitz: all the actresses who have been Catwoman, Catwoman

cat womanknown in Spanish as Catwomanis one of the most iconic characters in the universe of Batman. And as it is in many cult franchises, there have been multiple adaptations of the comics of DC to television and cinema, and here we tell you who are those actresses who have given it life.

Julie Newmar

Between 1966 and 1967 the adaptation was broadcast Batman starring the remembered Adam West along with Burt Ward and Alan Napier. In her, Julie Newmar was in charge of giving life to cat woman /minerva matthews, appearing in at least 13 episodes. After this, between 2016 and 2017, Newmar returned as a voice in animated adaptations, which are his last known credits. Currently, she is 88 years old.

Lee Merweather

In 1966, Lee Meriweather was appointed by the production directed by Leslie H. Martinson for the film adaptation of Batman. However, she did not give up the role and in 1967 she was in charge of being Lisa Carson. Currently, she is 86 years old.

Eartha Kitt

Between 1967 and 1968, ADam West was still Batman, but Catwoman was the actress Eartha Kitt, who appeared in at least five episodes of the series between 1967 and 1968 as the series’ iconic character. Kitt did not play Cattoman again and died in 2008 at the age of 81.

michelle pfeiffer

In 1989, Michael Keaton took the role of Batman in a remembered film directed by Tim Burton. By 1992, came batman returnsa sequel in which Michelle Pfeiffer would be in charge of interpreting Catwoman for one time. The actress is currently 63 years old and remains active with series and movies to be released.

Halle Berry

In 2004, cat woman He starred in his own movie Halle Berry was in charge of interpreting Patience Phillips under the direction of Pitof. Berry is active at 55 years old and is part of franchises such as X-Men or John Wick.

Anne Hathaway

In 2012, Anne Hathaway played Selina in Batman: The Dark Knight Riseswhich closed the emblematic trilogy of Christian Bale under the direction of Christopher Nolan. At 39 years old, Hathaway is very active with several projects and has not been Catwoman.

Camren Bicondova

Between 2014 and 2019, Camren Bicondova played a young version of Selina Kyle as part of the acclaimed television series ‘Arrowverse’ Gotham. About the end of the series, Lili Simmons took her place given the series’ canonical time jump; we don’t know if she will have the role again or if there will be a sixth season of Gotham.

Zoe Kravitz

This 2022, the new movie premiered batman with Robert Pattinson under the direction of Matt Reeves. In it, Zoë Kravitz is in charge of playing a new version of Selina/Catwoman. It should be noted that Kravitz had already been Catwoman, specifically her voice in LEGO Batman: The Movie. Kravitz is part of movies like Mad Max, X-Men or Divergent.

