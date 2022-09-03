Zoë Kravitz, an ‘Old Hollywood’ star thanks to her Oscar 2022 look

She is one of the most groundbreaking actresses in Hollywood – which has established her as a fashion icon – but tonight, at the 94th Oscars, Zoë Kravitz has preferred to bet everything on the classic style. While Penélope Cruz dared with a more daring and informal look than she is used to, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet has chosen a style that reminded the classic movie stars, specifically one of the most beloved, Audrey Hepburn. And not only because of the dress -in one of the favorite shades of the protagonist of Breakfast with diamonds-, but by the combination of this with the hairstyle and the jewels.

Saint Laurent signs the beautiful dress with which Zoë Kravitz arrived at the Dolby theater, where the most important awards in cinema have been awarded for yet another year. With a strapless neckline, a fitted bodice and a cylinder skirt, a discreet bow was the only adornment that broke up the ultraminimalist silhouette of the pastel pink piece. The actress, who usually prefers much more rocky outfits and in dark tones, thus transformed her image towards a very sweet, simple and classic aesthetic; an effect that she has enhanced thanks to the diamond necklace and beauty look.

The most famous bangs in classic cinema

Although current trends point to the curtain fringe long and open as the favourite, Zoë Kravitz demarcates herself from fashion to recover one of the most famous cuts in cinema, the Audrey Hepburn side bangs. That detail was the star of the hairstyle, for which she has chosen to collect her hair in a high ballerina bun. Along with makeup -with eyeliner black and visible freckles – and, of course, the diamond jewelry, the stylistic reference to Audrey was more than evident.

