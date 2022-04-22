Zoë Kravitz and an infamous photo with Robert Pattinson that does not stop adding “likes”

The new Catwoman Zoë Kravitz caused a furor in the networks for a photo with her cast partner Robert Pattinson. A snapshot that showed them “very close” and that alerted both Channing Tatum and his followers. We tell you all the details below.

Zoë Kravitz, is one of the celebrities of the moment. His prominent role in Batman meant a rise to fame in his career. An actress who does not stop stealing looks with her incredible looks and her luxurious cars. A fiery woman who, with her mere presence, causes a furor in the networks.

On this occasion, a snapshot alerted who is his current partner Channing Tatum. A photo in which they are seen Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson “very sticky”. A very sexy photo in which fans were quick to react.

However, they are both great castmates. The new Batman shares many hours with the actress and they have a great relationship that allows him not only to take advantage of the big screen, but also for these tempting magazine covers. Furthermore, on board Porsche Boxster Cabriolet the actor joins the list of celebrities who have really amazing models in their garage.

Zoë Kravitz with Robert Pattinson.

On several occasions we have seen Robert at the wheel of his porsche convertible. An luxury sports car of the year 2007, which places it within the second generation of this model. However, we have to point out that it is a car that began to be manufactured in 1996. It has a maximum speed of 275 km/h and has a value that starts at 128 thousand dollars, in its cheapest versions. A green design that suits the new Batman very well.

A car without a doubt extremely attractive and fast. Like Zoë, the British actor has a strong affinity for sleek, high-powered models. Both know very well what they are looking for and comfort, as well as safety, are two key aspects when choosing their cars. And are you up for a spin in this fascinating Porsche?

Robert Pattinson at the wheel of his Porsche.