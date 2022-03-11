Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum are getting serious

ads

“The Batman” star Zoë Kravitz is taking boyfriend Channing Tatum very seriously, a source tells Page Six.

The source tells us that Kravitz, who has been dating the “Magic Mike” star since last summer, has told close friends that she is looking forward to the future with the handsome actor.

“Things are going great with Channing and she is incredibly happy,” says a source. “She’s in a good place career-wise and he has a good track record as a father.”

The source tells us that Kravitz, whose parents are actress Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz, adds that he has confided in people that he “wouldn’t mind having a child.”

However, Kravitz said in 2020 that he finds questions on the subject offensive.

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you going to have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When is the baby?’ and it really offends me that people assume that’s something I have to do because society says so,” Kravitz told Dax Shepard on his “Armchair Expert” podcast series.

Kravitz and Tatum have been dating since August 2021. James Devaney

“Right now, I’m certainly not in a place where I think I can do that just for work and also just, man, I don’t know, I like my time off. ”, She said during the interview.

Meanwhile, Kravitz’s career is on fire. “The Batman,” in which he plays Catwoman, took in $128.5 million over the weekend. She also appeared in the HBO hit “Big Little Lies” and has appeared in big franchises like “Divergent” and “X-Men: First Class.”

Last June, it was announced that Kravitz had cast Tatum in her upcoming directorial debut, “Pussy Island.”

Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman.Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

“Chan was my first choice, who I thought of when I wrote this character,” Kravitz told Deadline. “I knew from ‘Magic Mike’ and his live shows, I got the sense that he’s a true feminist and wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this topic.”

The couple was first spotted hanging out together in New York in August with a group of Williamsburg moms so excited to get the chance to see them, they began exchanging advice via text to keep up with the couple. .

Kravitz was previously married to Karl Glusman. Tatum was married to “Step Up” co-star Jenna Dewan. They have two kids.

