Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum celebrate a year of love: the coolest pololeo in Hollywood

Many assure that the romance between Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum is completely serious, and that is that the couple of actors have already completed a year of dating.

A relationship that captivated movie fans because both are very loved by their followers, they are tremendous actors and also enjoy the privilege of beauty.

The Catwoman interpreter and the “Magic Mike” star began dating after working together in early 2021, when the 42-year-old actor starred in the first film directed by Lenny Kravitz’s daughter.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

“They are very happy”

A source close to the couple told People magazine in August of last year that: “They are very happy. Their careers are a big focus and they share this passion. When they have free time, they are very discreet.”

“They enjoy quiet nights out with friends, but most of the time they just hang out at home,” he continued.

Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum

They were recently spotted vacationing around Europe together. “They didn’t expect anyone to see them, although that’s a bit naive. The relationship is quite intense and positive for both. It’s serious, but I don’t see them making it public in a big way unless something forced them to,” a different source told the same outlet.