Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have a past life connection, according to an astrologer (EXCLUSIVE)

When it comes to Hollywood “it” couples fans want to know all about, Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are at the top of the list, and they haven’t even directly confirmed that they’re dating.

While the actors have been linked to each other since early 2021, Zoë and Channing have kept the public guessing about their potential romance since leaving the Met Gala together in September 2021.

The stars have previously been married to public figures, which could explain why they’ve been more private about their relationship. Although Zoë and Channing haven’t shared much on their social media accounts or in the press about their alleged romance, they’ve dropped enough hints that they may paint a picture about their relationship timeline.

Astrologer Lisa Stardust, who is behind The Astrology Deck and Saturn Return Survival Guide, also discussed her connection and Zodiac compatibility in an exclusive chat with Distractify.

Before the multiple scripts were linked together, each of them was involved in other high-profile marriages. Channing and his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan, were Hollywood dating targets for more than a decade. The two met on the set of the 2006 film Step Up and married in 2009.

About five years after they welcomed daughter Everly, Jenna and Channing separated in 2018. Their divorce was finalized the following year, and Channing dated singer Jessie J. Jenna has since been engaged to Steve Kazee, and the they both have a child together.

Zoë has also been married; She exchanged vows with actor Karl Glusman in France in 2019. She filed for divorce shortly before Christmas Day in 2020.

After Zoë’s split was confirmed, the celebrity’s offspring were soon linked to the Magic Mike star. In January 2021, less than two weeks after Zoë filed for divorce, E! News exclusively shot down the relationship rumors.

By June of that year, Deadline confirmed that Zoë would make her directorial debut with the thriller Pussy Island, starring Channing. The Big Little Lies actress finalized her own split in August 2021, which was the same month the two were first seen publicly together while in New York City.

“There is more than a friendship between Channing and Zoe. They spend a lot of time together and have fun. They are more than close friends or co-stars,” an insider source shared with E! News in the summer of 2021. “Their relationship has grown into more.”

The famous duo made headlines once again when they were seen leaving the Met Gala together in September 2021. Although Channing and Zoë made separate appearances on the red carpet, their connection couldn’t be denied once photographers captured their joint outing (and Channing was seen holding Zoë’s bag).

While the two have yet to explicitly confirm that they are dating, they have continued to appear in public together and have been talking about each other in interviews for their upcoming movie together.

Is the romance between these two highly sought-after talents really written in the stars?

With a DOB of April 26, 1980 and a birthplace of Cullman, Ala. Channing is a Taurus with a Virgo Moon. Zoë, on the other hand, was born in Venice, California on December 1, 1988, so she’s a Sagittarius (with a Moon in Virgo, too).

According to astrologer Lisa Stardust, Tauruses tend to crave stability and can be more “rigid” in relationships, while Sagittarians tend to be more free-spirited and less inclined to want to settle down unless it “feels right.”

Although there is a “tug of war” between their Sun signs, she noted that Channing and Zoë’s Virgo Moon connection bonds them emotionally.

“They both have Moons in Virgo, which means they have the same emotional reactions to things. They tend to be very heavy, very cerebral, and very analytical with their emotions,” Lisa shared. “That makes it very easy for them to talk to each other.”

“Their Jupiter is on their Moon, which means they have a kind of natural camaraderie in that they will always have things to talk about and will always want to connect,” he said. “The conjunction of the Moon in Jupiter means that there is a strong emotional relationship between them and that they want to build a home together.”

“This is definitely a past life connection,” Lisa added, because her Moon is at her South Node. The Zodiac expert noted that they square Jupiter, indicating that having one together is a “big key” in their relationship.

Will these two be in it for the long haul, or will their romance fizzle out like so many other Hollywood unions? Only time will tell.

