Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum’s love turns one year old

It’s already been a year of the relationship between the actors Zoe Kravitz Y channing tatum who live an intense love story but with a low profile, which has been strengthening during this time.

After Lenny Kravitz’s daughter divorced the artist Karl Glusman, with whom she was married for 18 months, she began to meet Tatum, with whom she dated from August 2021.

Both met during the filming of the movie “Pussy Island” in which she began working for the first time as a director and the actor was the protagonist of the film.

“I am so grateful that this movie has brought him into my life in this way,” Kravitz told Peoplewho lent his voice to the film: “LEGO Batman: The Movie”, as did Tatum.

Throughout these 12 months paparazzi have found the couple spending time together walking or going for coffee, either just them or with Channing’s daughter, Everly.

The couple has chosen to be away from the cameras when they are together, however they do not hide their love, since they have been seen kissing, as happened in recent days when they were on a yacht.

The two stars, who like to have a discreet relationship, were seen together on vacation in Positano, Italy, a trip that was also attended by the actor’s daughter, whose photos circulate on social networks.

Before this relationship, the actor from movies like “Magic Mike” and “The Lost City” was also married; he went with the actress Jenna Dewan with whom he had a nine-year marriage and they divorced in 2019.

Channing declared last year to dead line that when Zoë called him to do “Pussy Island” he was surprised, since he did not know the actress.

“I had seen her in movies, I knew she was producing Hight Fidelity and I had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this where she wanted to direct.

“This came out of nowhere and the topic made me say, wait why are you thinking of me for this? Nobody gives me the opportunity to play a role like this, everyone throws me into a different alley and expects me to do something certain, ”she pointed out.

rad