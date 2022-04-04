Entertainment

Zoë Kravitz and her daring dress at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ in London

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Zoe Kravitz is no stranger to haute couture with a risky edge. At the 2021 Met Gala, she wore head-to-toe crystals and defended her revealing Saint Laurent outfit when an Instagram commenter took offense: “I don’t get why they’re practically naked,” one person commented, according to a screenshot. of the account Comments by Celebs. “She’s gorgeous. Why do you feel the need to wear a dress like that?”

Kravitz responded, “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all have them.”

If you post a picture of this latest excellent ‘fit’ on the ‘gram, can everyone rest easy? Is beautiful. End of sentence. No more opinions needed.

Honestly, all that’s coming up is Zoë right now. ICYMI, Kravitz has also been quietly dating Channing Tatum, whom she directed in her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island. Kravitz also has another new movie, a thriller called kimi. The next step is that Kravitz will host the March 12 episode of Saturday night Live. We can’t wait to see what she’s wearing.

Article originally from Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.

Source link

Photo of James James4 hours ago
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Lily James shows how to wear a silk party dress

1 min ago

Gaby Pazmiño from Bucaram returns to national television; the presenter joins the program ‘Noticias de la Mañana’: ‘The past is over and now I’m here with you’ | Television | Entertainment

11 mins ago

HBO ranking in Peru: these are the most watched movies of the moment

12 mins ago

She called off her wedding when she found a disturbing folder on her boyfriend’s computer

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button