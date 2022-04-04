Zoë Kravitz and her daring dress at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ in London

Zoe Kravitz is no stranger to haute couture with a risky edge. At the 2021 Met Gala, she wore head-to-toe crystals and defended her revealing Saint Laurent outfit when an Instagram commenter took offense: “I don’t get why they’re practically naked,” one person commented, according to a screenshot. of the account Comments by Celebs. “She’s gorgeous. Why do you feel the need to wear a dress like that?”

Kravitz responded, “Being uncomfortable with the human body is colonization/brainwashing. It’s just a body. We all have them.”

If you post a picture of this latest excellent ‘fit’ on the ‘gram, can everyone rest easy? Is beautiful. End of sentence. No more opinions needed.

Honestly, all that’s coming up is Zoë right now. ICYMI, Kravitz has also been quietly dating Channing Tatum, whom she directed in her upcoming directorial debut, Pussy Island. Kravitz also has another new movie, a thriller called kimi. The next step is that Kravitz will host the March 12 episode of Saturday night Live. We can’t wait to see what she’s wearing.

Article originally from Glamor US, glamour.com, adapted by Paola Juárez.