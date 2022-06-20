Zoë Kravitz and her hell to be more famous than her parents

Anthony Albert Updated: 04/06/2022 09:46h

At the age of 13, Zoë (33) was overweight, acne was showing on her face and her father, the legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz (57), was about to marry the model Adriana Lima, one of the most beautiful women in the world. What no one suspected at the time was that this girl lived through a hell of insecurities, began to develop a bulimia disorder and slipped off the precipice of depression every time, without being able to avoid it, she compared herself to a stepmother whom she began to hate with all your soul. It also didn’t help to think of his own mother, Lisa Bonet (54), a television star since she was a teenager for her role as a rebellious daughter on ‘The Bill Cosby Show’ and who became a ‘sex symbol’ thanks to the movie ‘The angel’s heart.

Raised in mansions where she saw more service than her parents, Zoë studied at an exclusive Miami school that seemed to come from the perverse mind of the creators of ‘Elite’. Surrounded by tall, skinny, cruel blondes, Zoë was a petite, curly-haired black teenager, doomed to shut herself away in her own world in order to survive. Poor little rich girl, some will say.

What this self-conscious teenager could never imagine is that, after ten years of therapy, she would end up posing with Naomi Campbell in a Tiffany & Co campaign, she would be on the cover of ‘Rolling Stone’ with a nude inspired by her mother’s, she would sign as image ambassador for Yves Saint-Laurent, she would parade as a model for Alexander Wang or Balenciaga, she would create jewelry designs for Swarovski and she would dress in the most desired leather suit in Hollywood, that of Catwoman, for ‘The Batman’, the blockbuster most important of the season. However, all those traumas experienced shaped her tastes: she is a fan of ‘oversize’ clothing, with XL garments in which she hides her body; she fights against the use of ‘photoshop’ on the covers and graphic reports, in which she wants to look natural; She defends the use of fair makeup, essential to enhance beauty rather than to hide flaws.

Over time, Zoë and her parents mended their relationship and forgave each other’s mistakes. Lenny dedicated the song ‘Flowers for Zoë’ to her when she was two years old, there is still time to dedicate a mature song to her. Or it will be her who will do it, since she has also made her musical first steps with different bands, from Elevator Flight to Lolawolf. In addition, the young she assumed as adoptive father to actor Jason Momoa (42), who was with her mother for 17 years until her recent breakup, and who also gave her two brothers whom she adores, Lola Lolani (14) and Nakoa-Wolf (13). Jason, known for his superhero role in ‘Acquaman’, could have had a lot to do with Zoë’s choice of action heroine roles that took her from the ‘Divergent’ saga to ‘X Men’ or ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’ ‘. And without giving up independent cinema.

In 2019, Zoë announced her engagement to actor Karl Glusman after three years of dating. Once again, the weight of her emotional traumas was seen in her words: “A man has chosen me for life. That means that you have a value as a human being, right? », She asked herself rhetorically in the magazine ‘Elle’. Unfortunately it was not a love for life, but for 18 months: «I got married, I got divorced. Breakups are sad, but they’re also beautiful. It is a bittersweet sweetness, so it has a beginning and an end. That space that is created when you are in mourning is complex, with a broken heart due to the breakup, and the emotion of waiting for what is to come », she confessed in ‘Another’. And what was to come is called Channing Tatum (41), the actor who wore a lot of muscle and little clothes in ‘Magic Mike’. No matter what happens with the couple, even if love ends, we will always have ‘Pussy Island’, the film with which Zoë debuts as a director and screenwriter, with Channing as the protagonist. It is a feminist ‘thriller’ that Zoë took five years to write and that underwent “a million changes” due to the influence of the Harvey Wenstein case on its plot. Its premiere is scheduled for next year.

