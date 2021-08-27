Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman officially divorced

Zoë Kravitz And Karl Glusman they concluded their divorce proceedings eight months after they separated, as reported by the American website Us Weekly. According to court documents, the divorce decree was filed in New York on Monday, August 23, and was recorded in the records the next day.

Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman, the story

Pussy Island, directorial debut for Zoe Kravitz

The Big Little Lies actress, 32, and the Greyhound actor, 33, are separated in December 2020. Zoë Kravitz filed for divorce on December 23 after less than two years of marriage, since they were married in secret in May 2019. married again in Paris in June, in the French estate of the actress’s father, Lenny Kravitz. The two actors began dating in 2016, after meeting through a mutual friend. At the wedding were Zoë’s mother, Lisa Bonet, and stepfather, Jason Momoa, as well as with many of her HBO co-stars, including Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern. Celebrities such as Chris Pine, Denzel Washington and Cara Delevingne were also present at the wedding.

Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum new couple?

Meanwhile, we began to talk about a possible romantic relationship between Zoë and Channing Tatum, after the two actors were spotted together in New York. In a shot posted by Page Six, Tatum was seen laughing with the Step Up star, while another photo showed her jumping aboard his bike during a ride. The two are working together on the thriller Pussy Island, in which Zoë (making her directorial debut) will direct Magic actor Mike XXL.