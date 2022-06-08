Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga the presenters of the Oscars 2022

Zoe Kravitz Y Lady Gaga together to present the Oscars 2022. Read on to find out all the details of the most anticipated ceremony.

Perhaps many were surprised that Lady Gaga didn’t get one Oscar nomination by ‘House of Gucci’ but they are even more shocked (positively) with the appearance of Zoe Kravitz in the new movie of ‘The Batman’, and although none is nominated, they will still take the stage of the Dolby Theater on March 27 to present some of the most important awards in the film industry.

Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga will be the presenters of the Oscars 2022

They will be one of the presenters in the 94th Academy Awardsas announced by the producers of the ceremony, Will Packer and Shayla Cowan.

Zoë Kravitz has just been Catwoman. Cindy Ord

Meanwhile, others who will present some of the awards and were confirmed in addition to Zoë Kravitz and Lady Gaga, are Kevin Costner, Chris Rock, Rosie Perez and Youn Yuh-jungthe latter was the one who won the Best Supporting Actress Award for ‘Minari’ in the last edition.

It is expected that other presenters of the most important gala in cinema will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Movies inspire us, entertain us and bring us together around the world. That is precisely the goal of this year’s gala, and we are delighted to welcome the first all-star group to join the Oscars stage to help us celebrate the power of film and honor the year’s best in film.”producer Packer said in a statement.

Lady Gaga will be in charge of presenting at the Oscars. Kevin Mazur

This edition of the Oscar awards will bring three ladies as hostesses. Is about Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes who will be the conductors of the ceremony that will last three hours and will start at 7:00 pm (Mexico time).