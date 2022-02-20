Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson’s “intimidating” test to demonstrate their chemistry as a couple

‘The Batman’ opens on March 4 in theaters where we will see Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz embody Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle in the new version of the DC superhero directed by Matt Reeves.

Through the trailer of the film we have been able to see the chemistry between the actorss in front of camera but to prove that they were the perfect couple for the tape they had to pass a very intense test.

Thus, the two affirm it in an interview with ‘EW’ where Zoe Kravitz explains the pressure she felt in this screen test since she hadn’t landed the role of Catwoman yet: “The chemistry reading was really intense.”

“Rob was wearing the bat suit, and it was a proper camera test with the cinematographer there and everything on a soundstage. It wasn’t just reading lines in a room. So, It was intimidating to say the least,” he explains.





Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson as Catwoman and Batman | Warner Bros.

For then reveal that the worst moment that was when i had to take away from Robert Pattinson the helmet: “That made me a little anxious.”

“It is tremendously difficult to take off a helmet and look great, that it does not stick to your head or that your hair is weird, I was convinced that this was going to be my downfall,” she is honest.

Robert Pattinson explains that the test with Zoe Kravitz was very hard for him

Also, in the same interview Robert Pattinson has commented that it was also a very hard test for him since, although the role of Batman was his, it was the first time he had to get fully into the character

“The first time that even I said lines from the script it was in Zoë’s screen test,” she shares.

“They had this idea that they wanted me to be taller at first, so I was basically wearing high-heeled sneakers and wobbling around in this weird Batman outfit,” he says.

“The camera wasn’t even on me, it was in the back of my head, and I was literally having a huge panic attack, just looking for emotional support from Zoë, who was trying to get the part,” he concludes.

