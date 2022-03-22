Zoe Kravitz and Rosalía succeed in ‘Saturday Night Live’, in a program with many Catwomen

Zoe Kravitz is living one of the culminating moments in his career as an actress. After the success of ‘The Batman’, in which she plays Selina Kyle, she has made her debut as a presenter in one of the most iconic programs on American television, ‘Saturday Night Live’. Next to her, the Spanish artist Rosalía, who came to perform solo and promote his latest album ‘Motomami’.

Together they got create some of the most memorable moments of the program’s history.

many catwomen

Zoe Kravitz starred in the opening monologue from the show, where she joked about her role as Catwoman: “In the movie, I play Catwoman, sorry Catwoman,” she began.

“To prepare for the role, I watched the movie musical ‘Cats’ every day for a year, which is really the same strategy that Joaquin Phoenix followed preparing to play the Joker.”

Suddenly, while Zoe was performing, various comedians dressed as Catwoman began to come out to tell their part of the story, a moment that made the entire audience laugh out loud.

Rosalia’s performance

Rosalia For his part, he attended the program to perform solo for the first time. Even though The Spanish artist was already on ‘Saturday Night Live’, let’s remember that she already did it with Bad Bunny to perform ‘La noche de anoche’, a romantic song that also gave a lot to talk about.

On this occasion, performed his theme ‘Chicken Teriyaki’ and ‘La Fame’ on stage at Studio 8H in New York’s Rockefeller Center.

One of the most commented viewers on social networks, it was the outfit that Rosalía wore to sing “Fame”. The artist wore a huge white quilt as a jacket, which covered her from head to toe.

“It seems that Rosalía is very comfortable with her outfit, I love it”

During the program, the complicity between Zoe Kravitz and Rosalía could be appreciated, and the sincere respect and admiration that they process for each other.

