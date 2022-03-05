Zoë Kravitz arouses passions with tight latex outfit

the actress of cat woman, Zoe Kravitzsurprised his fans by modeling a revealing latex outfit. The outfit was used for a Wonderland photo shoot.

The 33-year-old American star plays Selina Kyle (also known as Catwoman) alongside Robert Pattinson as Batman in the latest installment of the superhero movie franchise.

Catwoman actress Zoë Kravitz stuns in latex holding a red rose.



Zoë, who appears with Rob, 35, in Wonderland magazine, available now at wonderlandshop.com, said she chose to take on the role because she knew her character could stand out.

The American star plays the villainous Selina Kyle, also known as Catwoman, in the new Batman movie.



She said, “I knew batman It was going to be different from the movies I’d seen before, cheesy, you know what I mean?

Zoë stars alongside Robert Pattinson in the new Batman movie.



“Superhero movies can go terribly wrong in general,” he added. Zoë certainly had no problem sinking her claws into her role.

As we have mentioned in The Truth Newsthe new Catwoman is the daughter of musician Lenny Kravitz and actress Lisa Bonet.

Zoë Kravitz hit the red carpet recently for the London premiere of Batman and wore a form-fitting black dress, with slits to reveal her lower breasts.

Follow us on Google News, Facebook and Twitter to stay informed with today’s news!