Zoë Kravitz: Before Catwoman in “The Batman”, what character did you play in Marvel?

Zoë Kravitz lives a good moment in her artistic career by playing Catwoman in the new DC film, “The Batman“. However, the interpreter of Catwoman in the tape starring Robert Pattinson has not only been part of the DC Universe but also of its great competition, Marvel. In 2018, Kravitz voiced her to Mary Jane Watson in “Spider-Man: a new universe“, an animated film produced by Christopher Miller and which received a Oscar for Best Animated Filmada.

In addition to the award at the 2019 Oscars, the film was also awarded at the BAFTA, Critic’s Choice Awards and the Golden Globesadding up all the awards season awards for an animated film.

Would you return to Marvel for a “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” sequel?

It is possible that the second film of “Spider-Man: a new universe” will arrive in 2023, although its development has not yet been confirmed. Although nothing has been finalized so far, the actress mentioned that she would be delighted to play Mary Jane again. “Nobody has asked me to do it, so I don’t know. I’ll call Chris and Phil to see what’s up. I would love to, I love those guys and I think the tone of those movies is very special and fun, and I would love to do it.” said.

Will “The Batman” have a second part?

In the post-credits scenes of the film, starring Robert Pattinson and in which Zoë Kravitz plays Catwoman, the possibility of a continuation is left open. Director Matt Reeves told The independent that “you don’t do number one like there’s going to be a number two.”

“You have to do number one like you’re fighting over fences and it has to be a story that stands and lives on its own. But I really believe in what we’ve done and I’d be excited to tell more stories… We’re already telling other stories in the streaming space, we’re doing stuff on HBO Max, we’re doing a Penguin show with Colin (Farrel), which is going to be great. And we’re working on other stuff as well, but we’ve started talking about another movie.” , ended.