Zoë Kravitz: “Being sexy is not the same as being sexualized, although many believe it”

There are three possibilities when

interview telematically to a Hollywood star: that she refuses to turn on the camera, that she is perfectly made up and dressed, or that she behaves completely naturally. Zoë Kravitz belongs to the third category and appears

without a drop of makeup and with the hood of the sweatshirt on.

Muse of Saint LaurentThe daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, friend of Reese Witherspoon, and ex-stepdaughter of Jason Momoa (yes, Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and Aquaman in the DC Universe), her image is the definition of pop culture.

As if that were not enough, on March 4 we will see her bring to life the

ultimate femme fatalethe elusive

Catwoman, in The Batman. Her phone was ringing off the hook when the news broke, the ultimate sign that playing Selina Kyle marks a turning point in her career. The challenge? get that

Catwoman be a real womannot a stereotype. “I’ve tried to let go of the idea of ​​what Catwoman means and not get overwhelmed by how fond people are of the character. I focused on the idea of ​​representing a woman who has achieved

survive in gotham and that it has a very concrete past. The key to playing Catwoman has been to forget who Catwoman is so that I can make her a person, “he says.

Zoe plays the new Catwoman.

In this new release, the

directorMatt Reeves does not count the origin of

Batman, played by Robert Pattinson, but it does delve into how the character of Catwoman originates. Although Selina is a very tough woman who knows a lot about the streets, I wanted to make sure that

was not victimized. She is a survivor who has found a way to take care of herself. She now she’s focused on trying

take care of people you care about and that he is in situations similar to those he has been through.

He has a weakness for

people who have been abandonedexplains Zoë, who does not hesitate for a moment when defining The Batman: «It is a

detective plot, film noir. I think so far we haven’t seen a movie that focuses on the part of Batman’s life that we’re dealing with, which is in a

very interesting emotional place. We had seen that Bruce Wayne who has everything under control, but now he is in a personal moment that has made him almost a

maniac.

That is why it is so stimulating, that it shows a

much more dangerous side. Selina is also in a curious position. She works in a club, she tries to survive in a city like Gotham and

look for a friend who has disappeared by the time Bruce is looking for a

serial killer. His stories intertwine, and I think his

Connection arises from the fact that, deep down, they are

very similar people despite coming from completely different places. They are united by the desire to

achieve justiceand that is something that also separates them: each one thinks of justice in a different way”, he says.

We know how justice is interpreted by Batman, Catwoman and all the villains who have been building Gotham’s dark background for some time, but we don’t know the vision of

Zoe Kravitz… until now. “I think the definition of what justice is is

completely different for each person. For some it is to do good, while for others the answer is revenge. The interesting thing about justice is that usually, it is born from a

anger position. When I feel it, I write, I go to the therapist, I talk to friends… Anger is a sign that something is wrong. For me,

the key to handle anger

be patient, because if we act from a position of anger, we are not really dealing with what lies behind. anger is always a

very dangerous place from which to start something”.

Not as dangerous, but certainly nonetheless

delicateit turns out trying to talk about his

private life with her. Having always dated indie figures (18 months after marrying Karl Glusman, the fetish couple of the underground signed the divorce papers), the world was surprised by the news that she had

started dating channing tatum, the actor known for his six pack and hip movements in Magic Mike. it was she who

contacted the former stripper to be part of what will be his

directorial debut, Pussy Island, but the only thing Kravitz mentions about the project is that they will start recording in June. “I am in the preparation phase and we have met with the team. I’m very happy », she quickly cuts off.

Zoë with her current partner, actor Channing Tatum, attending the MET Gala in September 2021.

Zoë is not the first Catwoman to try her luck behind the camera. Halle Berry, who has premiered with Bruised, has assured that she would love it

directing a movie of the superheroine. “I would make

save the world of some catastrophe, as do the male characters in comics, ”he indicated. But Zoë finds her character well-written and empowering enough to change anything. “Matt Reeves

he deserves all the awards and all the vacations in the world for having assimilated the responsibility of directing this film. I’ve never seen a director

work so hard As the. People care so much about the result that it is very difficult to respect the essence of the film and change certain aspects while still making a

entertaining story with complex characters. I don’t know if I would know how to do it, “says the actress.

When her agent told her about the movie, she decided she’d let the director know from the start what it’s really like.

work with her. “When we actors go to a casting, we want to like each other and say yes to everything. I like to give my opinion, and the great thing about Matt is that

loves to talk about options that exist when building the characters. I have told him about my experience as a woman and how I would deal with certain aspects of the story, and I have let him know that I wanted

contribute my ideas And not just be a nice actress who wants to get the part.”

Precisely when outlining her own version of Selina is when the

social networks have sparked. Zoë did not want Catwoman to be a fetish, so she has repeated ad nauseam that

opposed sexualizing to the character. The response of some? If you don’t want Catwoman to be sexy, then you can’t play Catwoman. “There are people who believe that being sexualized is the same as being sexy, and it is not. She is

sensual and sexy, but Selina is not a mere idea: she is a human being. Her weapons are the s

ensuality and sexualitybut there is much more below that.

Besides, how the hell can a woman not be sexy?

feline movements sheathed in a

latex jumpsuit? We told him that Michelle Pfeiffer has indicated that she hoped for his sake that the wardrobe team had solved the “problems” that the design brings with it when it comes to going to the bathroom… It seems that it is easier to put Gotham in order than that business. “I’m afraid everything remains the same, because

the monkeys They can only be put on and taken off one way, so

needed help to go to the bathroom and to change myself. But I appreciate her words: thanks to Michelle, she was prepared », she says with a laugh.

Zoë with her mother, actress Lisa Bonet, at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2018

not only was

mentally listbut also physically. He noted how

cats and lions move when they fight. «After 12 hours of filming, I came home and had to

train two hours, because my job was to be fit as well as perform well. It was essential not only to look a certain way, but to be able to do some of the things that she does. The worst thing that could happen to me is that you saw me kick and you thought I couldn’t even pick up a cup of coffee, and that’s why

I got strong. I did things that I never thought I could do: it’s amazing to have the opportunity to transform your body.

It also transformed, by the way,

her nails. They had been recording for two months when the

filming stopped due to the pandemic. Unable to get a manicure, she kept her nails long and unpolished so that

they look like claws; For this reason, the hands of the new Catwoman are more similar to those of Rosalía than to those of Zoë herself. A few minutes into our talk, we pull out our nails to ask about her father.

Zoë with her father, musician and actor Lenny Kravitz, at a Saint Laurent fashion show in 2020. /



Getty pictures



Like a

cunning catHe dodges the question gracefully. “I’ve never seen a Batman movie with him, because he watched the series, and when I was little, they didn’t show it on TV anymore… I’ve grown up with Nolan and Tim Burton movies,” she says with a tone which tells us that we can no longer pull this ball of informational wool that, like a good feline,

control at will. In The Batman, Selina claims to have more lives than cats, but we prefer to keep the only one that corresponds to us as humans.