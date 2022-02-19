Zoë Kravitz broke the silence and referred to her romance with Channing Tatum – Revista Para Ti

Zoe Kravitz He is one of the figures of the moment in Hollywood. In addition to shining in the series “Big Little Lies”the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet promises to dazzle with her performance as Catwoman in the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson, which will hit theaters in early March.

In a recent interview with the magazine shethe 33-year-old actress was surprised to reveal some details of her intimacy, such as her divorce from actor Karl Glusman just 18 months after their marriage, and her current relationship with Channing Tatumwhom she met through the film “Pussy Island”, which she wrote herself and in which she will make her directorial debut.

“Karl is an incredible human being. It’s not really so much about him, but rather that I learned to ask myself questions about who I am., I’m still learning who I am, and that’s okay. That’s the journey I’m on right now,” Kravitz said of his brief marriage, without elaborating. In that sense, she assured that the isolation due to the pandemic helped her a lot to reflect on various aspects of her life. “My life changed completely. It was a gift to have been able to take that time”he pointed.

Zoe and Tatum They made their romance official in September 2021 by posing together on the red carpet of the Met Gala. Since then, they no longer hide from the paparazzi who often chase them in search of photos of the brand new couple. “It makes me happy”recognized the actress and singer about their courtship.

Kravitz was encouraged to also speak about the possibility of forming a family and having children. “All of a sudden, your gynecologist asks you, ‘Do you want to freeze your eggs?’ And I say, ‘I hadn’t even thought about that.’ I don’t feel pressured to have children at a certain time, if I ever have them. I don’t buy that idea that you’re 30 years old, you’re an adult, you should have children and stop having fun. I still want to have adventures, have fun at night and see the sunrise. There is no goal that you have to reach in a certain time, “she was sincere.

The weight of the Kravitz surname

In the same interview, Zoe He confessed that at his twenty years she felt somewhat embarrassed by her last name, since many people thought that she got her jobs because she was the daughter of. “that was hard. But I am also incredibly privileged. I got an agent easily and I’m not going to pretend my last name didn’t help me break into the industry. But I had to remind myself all the time that I work hard and acting has nothing to do with who my family is, it’s something I love to do.“, he explained.

Zoë, Lenny and Lisa Bonet

Over time, she managed to change that attitude and set out to prove not only to the world, but to herself, that she deserves a place in the industry: “I’m proud of where I come from. Now, when people ask me about my parents, I don’t say ‘Let’s not talk about it’. On the contrary, I say that they are amazing and that I am very grateful to be their daughter. And I am also my own human being.”

