Zoë Kravitz captivated the networks with her fiery look

Actress Zoë Kravitz surprised everyone with her incredible presence at the 2022 Oscars. A very particular look that drove all viewers crazy. We tell you all the details below.

March 28, 2022 12:29 p.m.

The new Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz, was at the 2022 Oscar Awards and, how could it be otherwise, set a trend on social media. A quite particular look, made the public go crazy and did not stop looking at the famous celebrity. A woman with a truly incredible presence and a career worth noting. Zoë dazzled on the red carpet and her elegant style was her main ally.

But what are we talking about? Lthe famous actress was once again a clear fashion icon tonight. However, many decided to criticize her for her slightly transparent dress before the grand gala. Something that the young woman did not seem to care at all. Aboard her Range Rover Autobiography Dynamic, the famous woman prevailed at full speed. The jeep approached and we knew very well, Zoë was coming to dazzle us once again. So it was, Lenny Kravitz’s beautiful daughter looked hot and tore it up on the catwalk.

A dress that took all eyes. That incredible dress that was painted on her and next to her Range Rover, made the perfect postcard for this great gala. A very good choice for the actress, who once again shows us how delighted and comfortable she feels aboard her elegant SUV.

Zoë Kravitz at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

A really comforting option in terms of practicality and safety. A car that is chosen by the actress, as well as many other celebrities, and is among their favorites. a vehicle svery refined and luxurious, typical of its style! This SUV has an approximate value of 150 thousand dollars.

Once again Zoë Kravitz captivating her audience and echoing in fashion history. Now we just have to wait to see how she will surprise us at the gala MET 2022 next May 2.

Oscar Awards Zoë Kravitz.