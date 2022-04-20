Zoë Kravitz, Catwoman and this motorcycle to fight evil

Zoë Kravitz develops an endearing role in the new The Batman. It is nothing more and nothing less than the classic Catwoman character. Next, we delve into her story and the cutting-edge motorcycle she rides.

April 19, 2022 10:50 a.m.

The Batman, ladies and gentlemen. If there is something certain in this world, it is that Batman It has endured through the decades and generations. Moves and passionate regardless of age, sex, ethnicity or religion.

The darkest and most human superhero returned to the big screen with a film that, I wouldn’t be surprised, remains a modern classic. Similar to what happened with Dark Knight and the fabulous Joker Heather Ledger.

batman It is a project that began back in 2015 and, after comings and goings, it was only possible to materialize some time later with its respective premiere in March of this year. The direction is in charge of Matt Reeves –Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, Cloverfield-. The shrewd director, in turn, has a talented cast. Among them we can name Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell.

The truth is that the argument batman it leans into the early stage of Bruce Wayne’s “life” as a superhero. We find ourselves with a somewhat inexperienced Batman, but who already carries with him all the night, the mystery, the elegance and the cruelty of Gotham City. Pattinson and Kravitz -What Catwoman– you have found the necessary tone.

However, at Tork we are devoted to cinema and automotive culture. And we would like to focus on the character of Catwoman. She, played by Kravitz, is a key piece in the development of this film. So key I would say, that if it were a misinterpretation, the film would fade. But Zoë has plenty of talent and has managed to rise to such a challenge.

In batmanCatwoman of course has her vehicle –cat cycle-, as tradition dictates. It is nothing more and nothing less than a BMW R NineT specially customized for the film.

This motorcycle is really a beauty of the german engineering. It has a 1,170 cc air-cooled boxer engine. This engine allows a maximum power of 109 CV at 7,250 rpm, and a maximum torque of 116 Nm at 6,000 rpm. Nothing, nothing, nothing bad.

In addition, this vehicle is at the forefront of technology with its LED lights, its USB ports and its LCD screen.

without falling into spoilers, please pay attention to the chase scenes of Catwoman through the streets and highways of Gotham City. It is a real enjoyment how this is magnetized BMW customized with the dark and mysterious night of batman.

Catwoman’s motorcycle -Zoë Kravitz- in The Batman.

to you, reader, Did you like Catwoman’s motorcycle? Do you think it’s up to the task?