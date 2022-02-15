Zoë Kravitz, Catwoman in The Batman: “Never been so strong”

P.rhyme of her there have been Julie Newmar, Lee Meriwether, Eartha Kitt and, more recently, also Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway. Now, however, it is the turn of wearing the cat-woman costume Zoë Kravitz33, who will be the batman antagonist – aka Robert Pattinson – in the movie The Batmandirected by Matt Reeves, out March 3, 2022.

There daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet couldn’t be happier to take on the role of Selina Kyle / Catwomanas he told in a recent interview with Elle USA. Even if, until the last, he feared he might not get the part.

When her agent called her for the audition at the end of 2019, she remembers saying to herself «” Ok, don’t get excited. One thing I’ve had to learn from an early age is that when you get attached to a role, most of the time you don’t get the part. So my instinct is always to say that a role is not for meHe revealed.

That damn helmet

The audition also had a certain difficulty coefficient. “[Reeves, il regista] has me slapped in his hand a motorcycle helmet telling me to put it on, enter the room walking towards him and take it off starting to play my part ».

At that moment, Zoë Kravitz said, “I realized that I was never going to get the role of Catwoman. In fact, I was afraid that the helmet would get stuck on my head, and that the scene looked anything but cool. I’ll say my lines, but I’ll send it all ap *** for this helmet scene. ‘

But he was wrong. The director, seeing her act, told her “You are her“, entrusting her with the role of the co-star. And he didn’t regret it later, during the shoot. “There was never a time when it was insecureReeves explained. “He has a good instinct. He is incredibly intelligentvery funny, honest and had great ideas about the evolution of the characters. She is a great creative partner ».

The evolution of Zoë Kravitz

And the cat woman costume seems to have done her a lot too on a physical and self-esteem level. In addition to gaining an enviable physical shape – alle eight hours on setthe actress added three more for home workouts – now it really feels stronger and more confident than ever.

“I had to be strong and I became strong, stronger than it has ever been before“, he has declared. “I feel good, I understood what I am capable of. I feel confident enough to be able to kick some c *** ». Poor man Channing Tatumwho has been with her for a few months: now it will be better not to make her angry!

