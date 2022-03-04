Zoe Kravitz: Catwoman is bisexual

With the premiere of ‘The Batman’, the statements about the film have flowed . In that sense, Zoë Kravitz commented on an interesting aspect about Selina Kyle, the one known as Catwoman. Zow, who is the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, assures that her character is bisexual, based on the relationship she has with her best friend Anika.











Selina Kyle names her ‘baby’ in the film, which somehow leaves open the possibility that the friendship between the two has another tint. Though in terms of ‘The Batman’ narrative, Anika is only referred to as Selina’s ‘friend’. ‘That’s definitely how I played her, they had some sort of romantic relationship,’ mentions Reeves, the director. For the director Matt Reeves indicated that although it is not specified in the film, although “it can be interpreted that it is.” ‘ She has an intimacy with that character and she has a tremendous and deep affection for that character. , more than something sexual, but it was intended that there be a fairly intimate relationship between them, “said the director. However, he again denied the widespread idea that circulated about the suit of Robert Pattinson’s character, in which from practically the moment he saw the light. A hypothesis was given that pointed to the fact that the symbol of the bat that this new version of the bat carries on the chest would have been forged from the remains of the weapon with which the criminal Joe Chill will kill Bruce Wayne’s parents. ‘Well, he really wanted it to be practical. It’s not the gun. It’s been interesting that people speculated on it. What they wanted is for it not to be just an emblem, but also something tactical and functional… Actually, it’s a combat knife that he gets to use a couple of times in the film,’ commented the director in a conversation with the portal HeyUGuys.