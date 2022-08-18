Zoë Kravitz chose Mexico to film her next movie with Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz She is in Mexico with her boyfriend channing tatumsince he has a very important project in his career and here we tell you what it is and how his stay has been.

Zoe Kravitzthe new Catwoman, has surprised all her followers by her arrival in our country next to her boyfriend Channing Tatum. Let us remember that a few months ago his father Lenny was the one who was seen walking the streets of Mexico City, which could indicate that Mexico is one of the favorite destinations for Kravitz.

The love story of Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum.Getty Images

Why are Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum in Mexico?

We just found out that Zoe Kravitz, one of our favorite it girls has been in our country for several months, so our hearts simply stopped. According to reports, the actress is in her first film project as a director. Let us remember that long ago it was said that Lenny Kravitz’s daughter She was looking to take a leap in her career and try new areas that challenge her professionally, so it is not surprising that, like many other Hollywood actors, she decides to be behind the scenes.

For all we know, Zoe and her sexy boyfriend, channing tatum have been visiting the Yucatan for months to film ‘Pussy Island’. This great debut Zoe As a director, she will have neither more nor less than her boyfriend as the great protagonist of the film that officially began filming in June of this year.

After months of visiting Mexico, Zoë Kravitz began the most important project in her career. Instagram Zoë Kravitz

Everything you need to know about Zoë Kravitz’s new movie

According to reports, ‘Pussy Island’ tells the story of Frida, a Los Angeles waitress who has many ambitions and by fate meets Slater King (Channing Tatum), a millionaire who takes her to a luxurious island along with his wealthy friends.

Although there are not many details of the tape and the filming has been kept completely private, thanks to an interview, the same Zoe Kraviz, He explained that he has experienced “pretty crazy behavior” from men in Hollywood, because it could be believed that the plot centers on an island where men take women to have fun.