Zoë Kravitz claims not to have seen ‘Twilight’ and Robert responds

It has been 14 years since we set foot in the movie theater for the first time, willing to experience a cultural reset with ‘Twilight’. Do you feel old already? The fact is that, after many years of being branded as a bad commercial film, the recent addition of the saga to Netflix has revived the ‘hype’ for it. A fever that, as expected, have brought back to the movies any interview of Robert Pattinsonwhich is currently in the middle of promoting ‘The Batman’. And next to him, his co-star, Zoe Kravitzwho during a recent interview with the media ‘People’ claimed not to have seen the tapes.

Forgives? 😳 Exactly, this same face of stupor was the one that the interpreter had when he discovered that Kravitz had never seen the movies that launched him to stardom more than a decade ago. In fact, his sublime response is clearly the one we all would have given the actress:

“Yes of course. Stop because it’s not even cool to be a hater, it’s very 2010 that “.

Forceful phrase that made Kravitz react, who seemed to repent and retracted -half-: “It’s not that I don’t like the movie, it’s that I just haven’t seen it… well, it may not be true, I think my best friend forced me to go to the cinema to see it.”

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in a scene from ‘Twilight’. SUMMIT ENTERTAINMENT.

The unstable relationship of Robert and ‘Twilight’

And despite the fact that the actor ended up reproaching Kravitz with a laugh that due to his attitude “there are many experiences that involve him and that she had just completely eliminated”, the truth is that he has not always been such a defender of the saga. In fact, his message has always been quite the opposite. Unlike Kristen Stewartwho has always tried as far as possible to be correct when talking about these tapes, the British has openly declared his animosity towards them.

Years ago, he admitted that “they are an existential horror of arthouse cinema”, to later state that he did not understand “how someone could like movies”. A ‘hate’ that the fans of the saga have not fit very well for years, something on the other hand understandable.

