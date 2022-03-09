Zoë Kravitz clarifies controversy with Christopher Nolan and his team

“I didn’t bring this up to point fingers or make someone look racist, I mean, Chris Nolan, the producers of the film or anyone on the casting team because I really don’t think anyone meant any harm. I was just setting an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at the time.” Kravitz.

Now Zoe is getting rave reviews for his portrayal of selina kyle/cat woman on batman from Matt Reevesbut this role was not the first attempt of the actress to enter the universe of Caped Crusader on the big screen, and the previous occasion was not the best.

Zoë Kravitz is happy with the acceptance of the film ‘The Batman’.

Kravitz he told The Observer that her attempt to audition for a role in The Dark Knight Rises from Christopher Nolan she was turned down after being told she was too “urban” for the part. Zoë has already clarified that she was not for the role, it was for cat womanwhich ended up being played by Anne Hathaway.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan“he explained Zoe. “I think it was probably a casting director of some sort, or an assistant casting director… Being a woman of color and being an actress and being told at the time that I couldn’t read because of the color of my skin, and the word ‘Urban’ thrown in that way, that was the really hard part of that moment.”