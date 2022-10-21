Zoë Kravitz Collaborated on Taylor Swift’s New Album!

Zoë Kravitz has been credited as a co-writer on the songs Lavender Haze and Karma from Taylor Swift’s upcoming album Midnights.

Midnightsthe next album Taylor Swift, is scheduled to be released to the world next October 21, becoming one of the most anticipated musical phenomena of 2022.

Well, in the purest style of Taylorthe singer has generated expectation around the album since his announcement, which he has accompanied with eMidnight sayings on platforms like TikTok for the disclosure of tracks, keys, codes and other clues that is expected, will end up being clarified next weekend.

Now, it has been revealed that the screenwriter and actress Zoë Kravitz has been credited as co-author on two of the songs of Midnights: Karma Y Lavender-Haze.

Swift also co-wrote 11 of 13 songs with producer Jack Antonoffin addition to a collaboration with King’s wool for the track snow on the beach and being vigilant shit”the only song of which Swift owns full authorship.

Kravitz’s journey in Midnights

Zoe Kravitz is the main face LOLAWOLFduo of R&B electropop who released records in 2014 and 2020 and who has been the opening act for artists such as Lily Allen, Azealia Banks, Warpaint, and Miley Cyrusso it is no stranger to the music industry.

Swift recently shared that Lavender-Hazea piece he worked on with Kravitz, was inspired by a phrase he learned from the series Mad Men.

“I came across the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because it sounded great. Turns out it’s a common phrase from the ’50s, describing what it’s like to be in love.” Taylor said, citing the definition as a “bright halo of love”.

“Theoretically, when you’re in that infatuation halo, you’d do whatever it takes to stay there, and not let people knock you off your cloud. I think a lot about the people who have to deal with that, not just public figures, but because we live in the age of social media, where if the world finds out that you’re in love with someone, they want to have their say in it.” Taylor Swift

Complementing Swift’s vision, Kravitz chatted with Elle about the hardest part of social networks.

“Music is scary to me because it feels so much more personal, like it’s my diary.” Zoë commented “With the internet, exposing yourself out there is scary. Acting makes you feel safe because you are part of something with another group of people who are looking for the same goal. As an actor, you participate and are a tool for someone else’s dream to come true.”

Coming soon, Zoë Kravitz will make her directorial debut with the thriller psychological Pussy Island, story he co-wrote with his partner High FidelityET Feigenbaum.

Taylor Swift’s Midnights will be available starting at midnight on October 21.

