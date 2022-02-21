The Batman: Zoë Kravitz confesses that she was forbidden to be too feline when playing Catwoman

The Batman will hit theaters very soon and the actors’ encounters with the press are at a fever pitch. Through a new interview with CBR, Zoë Kravitz talks about her path as the interpreter of Catwoman, confessing that Matt Reeves asked her not to be too “feline” when playing the character. It seems that some of Catwoman’s popular movements that are part of her body language were left out of the film. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Zoe Kravitz She was announced as Catwoman in October 2019, receiving rave reviews on social media. With the passage of time we have had more and more material of her as Catwoman and we can observe airs very similar to those of the version of her created for Arkham City and Arkham Knight, the popular video games from Rocksteady Studios. Now everyone is eager to see her in action, teaming up (or not) with the Dark Knight. For her part, Zoë shares some statements about the development process for her Catwoman.

I mean, I think for Selina, I think a lot of her power comes from her vulnerability. I think she really wanted… this idea of ​​what it’s like to be feminine, and what it’s like to be sexy, what it’s like to be strong. She didn’t want to have to imitate male strength or power. She very much wanted to allow him to be soft and feminine, and for that to be part of her power. A lot of it was, I mean, it’s in the script.

The 33-year-old actress talks about the instructions she received from Matt Reeves when playing Catwoman in front of the camera, subtracting some movements that were too “catlike” from the character, perhaps to make her less cartoonish. Here the rest of her words:

I didn’t have to work very hard to create a down-to-earth character. Every time we went a little bit off the rails and got too excited thinking that I was going to play Catwoman, that she was going to do something feline, [Reeves] He said, ‘Don’t do that. Don’t do that Catwoman thing.’ It was helpful and really keeps the tone of the movie very, very clear.

Catwoman is one of the DC female characters that has had more incarnations in the audiovisual entertainment industry. As she is Batman’s main love interest, numerous adaptations have required her presence and the one to come is no exception. Through previews we have seen the first glimpses of Kravitz as Selina Kyle and the public is totally convinced that she will do an excellent job. The actress is completely dedicated and her appearances in previews of her advance us a masterful antiheroine.

batman It’s shaping up to be one of the Dark Knight’s greatest hits, a triumph for Warner Bros. and another memorable performance for Robert Pattinson, a star who has established himself in the fitness industry. The film will feature many famous characters from the comics, mostly villains, who will be in charge of making life impossible for our protagonist. What kind of conflicts will Warner Bros.’s new Batman have to face and resolve? We expect the film to encompass themes never before explored by the character’s big-screen adventures.

The next March 2 opens batman in movie theaters. Presale tickets are now available on multiple platforms.

