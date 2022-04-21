Zoe Kravitz confesses the pressure she felt for the bar of the previous Catwoman

‘batman‘, by Matt Reeves, is being a phenomenon for the fans of the DC bat, who have known how to value the new version starring Robert Pattinson. The novelties of the film have been very famous, and one of them, especially, leaves no one indifferent: the appearance of Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, the mythical superheroine/supervillain that we had already seen in previous adaptations of the comic.

On this occasion, it has been Zoe Kravitz who has given a new life to the feline of Gotham City, to which he already gave voice in ‘Batman: the LEGO movie’. But this time she would become the new face of the character, her choice as Catwoman has already been widely discussed since it was announced, leading to inevitable comparisons with previous actresses who had embodied the role.

It was michelle pfeiffer the first to put herself in the shoes of the character in ‘Batman Returns’, by Tim Burton, staying in the memory of the general public. Later we were able to see Halle Berry as Catwoman in 2004, this time with a movie of her own. Lastly, she was Anne Hattaway the one chosen by Nolan for ‘The Dark Knight: The Legend Rises’. In the video above you can see what she said when he found out that Zoe would be the new Selina Kyle.





Michelle Pfeiffer as Catwoman in ‘Batman Returns’ | Warner Bros.



Zoe Kravitz confesses about the pressure of Catwoman

In the book ‘The Art of The Batman’, published for the release of the film, Zoe Kravitz talks about what it meant to be selected for the roleaccording to Comicbook. “I realized that it was not just something that was great for me, but that it really it was a challenge and a pride being in that group of people: Michelle Pfeiffer, Halle Berry…”, he confesses.

But he also admits that he had to forget that thought a bit: “The pressure to be an iconor of compare myself with any of the other actresses, I think could be really dangerousOn the process of getting into the character, he adds: “I wanted the character to take me, to feel like it really came from within, and that I didn’t see it as something external, especially since it has a very specific story.”





Anne Hathaway as Catwoman in ‘The Dark Knight’ | Warner Bors.



About the image of CatwomanKravitz has a very clear perception of what his character should be: “Do not I would say that she is a supervillainmoves in the grayscale, like other villains of the film even. Everyone has their fair share, and that’s the beauty of this world: exploring grayscale.”

She also talks about the perception of her character: “I think there’s a bit of a catch with female characters who come with a shady past, or who are somehow vengeful when they feel victimized. Really I found a character who was more than just a supporting characterMore than just an attractive woman in a tight suit, this is a real person who has fought hard, and who I admire.”

Now that ‘The Batman’ can already be seen on HBO Max, it’s time to once again review his interpretation as the famous character and discover more details about the Matt Reeves tape.

