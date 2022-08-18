Zoe Kravitz Confesses Why She Was Attracted To Channing Tatum Before She Met Him

One of the fashionable couples is the one formed Zoe Kravitz Y channing tatum. The actors began their relationship last year and although it was most unexpected, it is currently one of the most appreciated in the Hollywood world.

Zoë Kravitz is known for her performance in movies like ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and ‘Mad Max: Fury Road’. For her part, the fame of channing tatum was raised thanks to films like ‘Dear John’ and of course, ‘Magic Mike’.

Despite the fact that little by little details of their relationship have been revealed, both are in one of their best moments as a couple as you can see in the video above. In fact, their next project together will be ‘Pussy Island’a movie starring Tatum and where Kravitz will not appear in front of the cameras, but behind them, because it will be his directorial debut.

From this responsibility, Kravitz was clear that to play Slater King, a technology tycoon and the film’s protagonist, it was necessary that the actor who played him had not previously played a “dark character” role. ew account that Zoë herself admitted that, who is now her boyfriend, was her “first choice”.

What most attracted Zoë Kravitz to Channing Tatum

Furthermore, in an interview for Wall Street Journal, The interpreter wanted to confess what really attracted her to Channing Tatum: “I felt, even from afar, before i met him, who was a feminist and who wasn’t afraid to explore that darkness, because he knows it’s not,” she says. “This is what attracted me and why I wanted to meet him. And he was right.”

In addition also talked about how exciting what was it see Tatum from the opposite side from what is commonly interpreted. “I think it’s exciting to see someone who has mostly played the nice guy, now play the love interest, all of that.”





Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum | gtres



And it is that, the couple began dating as a result of meeting in this movie. It was in October 2021 when they confirmed their romance. “I’m really grateful that this movie brought him into my life in that way,” Kravitz said, revealing the great love that exists between them.

“When you do things with people, it’s a very sacred space, and when you are compatible with someone creatively, you often open up other channels, because you’re sharing all of yourself.” Tatum also wanted to add his excitement at immersing himself in such a project. “It’s always really intriguing when someone brings you something that literally no one else has thought of. in you,” said the actor.

“When we met, the movie was quite different from its current form, but the themes were the same. All the iterations it’s been through were pretty punk rock, to be honest.”

What is ‘Pussy Island’ about?

The synopsis of ‘Pussy Island’ tells that Frida (Naomi Ackie) is an intelligent young woman from the Los Angeles area, and her job as a cocktail waitress has assigned a particular objective: tech mogul and philanthropist Slater King (Channing Tatum).

Frida slowly makes her way into the tycoon’s inner circle and feels her big break has finally arrived when she receives an invitation to a meeting on King’s private island. However, despite the fantastic setting, Frida can sense that there is something hidden on the island, something that she cannot fully identify but she knows is something terrifying.

SURE YOU ARE INTERESTED:

‘The Batman’: Zoe Kravitz reveals the feline tactics she used to be a cat as Catwoman