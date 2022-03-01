Zoe Kravitz Confirms Catwoman’s Sexual Orientation

Next Friday, March 4, ‘The Batman’ premieres, the long-awaited new movie starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz. The latter plays Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman, and in a recent interview she has made a clarification for all those who have already had the opportunity to see the film for the first time, since certain rumors were generated regarding Catwoman’s sexual orientation. in this film.

*The following is a ‘minispoiler’, it does not reveal anything important, but if you do not want to know anything at all, do not continue reading.

In a scene from ‘The Batman’, Selina appears entering her house and calls her friend Anika ‘baby’. The privileged ones who have already seen the movie, asked themselves a question after the fact: “Are Selina and Anika more than just friends? Is Selina bisexual?” and in an interview for the medium Pedestrian.tv, Zoë answered this question, formulated by the journalist.

“Yes, that’s how I interpreted it, that they were in a romantic relationship,” Zoë replied.

The director of the film, Matt Reeves, has also spoken about it in the same medium: “The film is very faithful to the character of Selina Kyle. She’s not Catwoman yet, but all the elements that lead her to become her are there. And in terms of her relationship with Anika, I talked to Zoë early on and one of the things she said that I loved was, ‘Selina is drawn to people who are kind of lost, because she was, and so she experiences a protective instinct with them. Anika is lost and he loves her.’ For my part, I don’t think we exactly represent a romantic relationship between them, but it can be interpreted that way, of course. Selina has intimacy and affection with that character, more than something sexual, “she concluded.

Well, it’s up to you when you see the movie!

