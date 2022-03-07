Zoë Kravitz contracted herpes and lost her voice because of this character – Movie News

Being an actress is not just glamour, fame kissing Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’. Zoë Kravitz had a hard time with this character.

If Robert Pattinson has seen it difficult to get to star batman, for Zoë Kravitz it has been even more difficult to make a name for herself. Despite being turned down for Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, She has known how to choose roles that have helped her consolidate her career, but one of them left her with herpes and weighing 40 kilos.

Zöe Kravitz was part of the Spider-Man universe and this was the character she played

Kravitz has within his curriculum great films and series recognized by the public and critics such as High FidelityBig Little Lies, The Divergent Saga, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Mad Max: Fury Road and of course X Men First generation. But Before reaching these great titles, he was part of “more independent” productions.

On 2014 was part of the indie film The Road Within, it was a chilling case of life imitating art. Playing the role of Marie, a young anorexic, Zoë had to lose weight to 40kg Christian Bale style. His interpretation was very outstanding, but his body took its toll, since her immune system stopped working and she developed shingles.

This represented a before and after for her, because from that moment she decided that she would accept herself as she is, as she said in an interview for Vice: “After that I made a conscious decision to accept myself”Zoe said. “I just got tired of hating myself, of comparing myself to something I’m not, something I don’t really want to be.”

Despite this setback in her career, Zoe continues to grow and captivate everyone, who not only acts, but is also dedicated to music and is a muse of designer Alexander Wang. And, if the rumors are true, she has a long time left as Catwoman in the universe Reeves has started.