Zoe Kravitz could be Catwoman in the Nolan trilogy

Zoe Kravitz is one of the most pleasant surprises of batman. Her interpretation of Catwoman in the new superhero movie not only gives the character a new look, but also ends up being the common thread between the various villain worlds.

Although it is not the first time that an actress of color has taken the role of Selina Kyle, Hollywood does not put aside its racist practices when it comes to choosing a cast. To sample, Zoe Kravitz herself is enough, who auditioned for the role of Catwoman in The Dark Knight Risesthe 2012 film directed by Christopher Nolan.

In an interview with The Observer, Kravitz recalls how she was rejected because she was too “urban” for the paper. The actress does not directly blame Nolan and presumes that the instruction probably came from a casting director or her assistant. The truth is that the rejection was painful.

“Being a woman of color and being an actress, and being told at the time that I couldn’t read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being used in that way, that was the really difficult part of that moment,” she said. the actress.

Zoe Kravitz Was Too ‘Urban’ For Christopher Nolan’s Catwoman

The term “urban” dates back more than 400 years to refer to city life, although it was popularized during the 20th century to refer to African-Americans in the United States. During the 1950s and early 1960s, the term “urban” was used as a pejorative to address a low-income African American.

