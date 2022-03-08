Zoe Kravitz could be Catwoman in the Nolan trilogy

Zoe Kravitz is one of the most pleasant surprises of batman. Her interpretation of Catwoman in the new superhero movie not only gives the character a new look, but also ends up being the common thread between the various villain worlds.

Although it is not the first time that an actress of color has taken the role of Selina Kyle, Hollywood does not put aside its racist practices when it comes to choosing a cast. To sample, Zoe Kravitz herself is enough, who auditioned for the role of Catwoman in The Dark Knight Risesthe 2012 film directed by Christopher Nolan.

In an interview with The Observer, Kravitz recalls how she was rejected because she was too “urban” for the paper. The actress does not directly blame Nolan and presumes that the instruction probably came from a casting director or her assistant. The truth is that the rejection was painful.

“Being a woman of color and being an actress, and being told at the time that I couldn’t read because of the color of my skin, and the word urban being used in that way, that was the really difficult part of that moment,” she said. the actress.

Zoe Kravitz Was Too ‘Urban’ For Christopher Nolan’s Catwoman

The term “urban” dates back more than 400 years to refer to city life, although it was popularized during the 20th century to refer to African-Americans in the United States. During the 1950s and early 1960s, the term “urban” was used as a pejorative to address a low-income African American.

Later the word urban was adopted by the music industry. Urban radio was used to identify artists of color broadcasting and played an important role in the civil rights movement.

Although the concept “urban” remained in force during the seventies, its use has declined and many artists consider it to be racist. In the face of protests, some labels such as Warner Music stopped using it in 2020 and others are expected to follow suit.

‘The Batman’ bets again on an actress of color

Discrimination in Hollywood is not something new, however, the case of Zoe Kravitz draws attention. counting batmanthe character of Catwoman has been played three times by actresses of color.

The first to do so was the singer and actress Eartha Kitt, who replaced the iconic Julie Newmar in the TV series. Kitt, who was also an activist, wowed the producers with her style and strength. Not only did she perfectly represent the catwoman concept, but she was also powerful and not intimidated by men.

Charles Fitzsimons, associate producer of Batmanmentioned at the time that choosing Kitt was a provocative and unconventional idea. Something similar happened with Halle Berry, who after winning the Oscar for best actress had her moment as cat woman in the 2004 film.

Eartha Kitt, the last Catwoman of ‘Batman, the TV series’

Berry’s decision was unconventional, as the actress had made history as the first African-American to win an Academy Award. The cat woman Halle Berry’s had little to do with Selina Kyle, in fact Gotham City or Batman isn’t even mentioned. Not for nothing is considered the worst adaptation of a comic and is just as bad as Superman 64.

On batman, Matt Reeves bets on an actress experienced in superhero films. Zoe Kravitz had a stake in X Men First generation and Spider-Man: A new universethough you’re more likely to remember her as Toast the Knowing, one of the five wives of Immortan Joe in Mad Max: Fury Road.



