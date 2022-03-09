Zoë Kravitz could not go to the bathroom alone in her Catwoman suit: “I was like a 2-year-old girl”

Zoë Kravitz has taken on the role of Catwoman in the new Batman movie, which opens March 4 and stars Robert Pattinson as the title character. Kravitz revealed that she had a particular problem while working on the film, and it’s something her predecessors struggled with as well. Here’s what Kravitz and other Catwoman actors had to say about playing the part.

Zoë Kravitz Said She Couldn’t Go To The Bathroom Alone In Her Catwoman Suit

Though Zoë Kravitz plays the fiercely independent Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the 2022 film the batmanshe had trouble doing one crucial thing alone while working on the film: using the bathroom.

She shared with The Guardian that she couldn’t go to the bathroom by herself due to the design of the iconic catsuit. “She was like a two-year-old,” laughed Kravitz. “If I needed to go to the bathroom, someone had to walk me in and out.”

It’s hard to imagine Catwoman needing help with anything, especially something as ordinary as using the bathroom.

Michelle Pfeiffer warned Zoë Kravitz about the Catwoman suit

Several actors have played Catwoman before Zoë Kravitz, including Halle Berry, Eartha Kitt, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

Kravitz’s casting was confirmed in 2019 before production was shut down due to the coronavirus (COVID-19). When his casting was announced, another actor who played the iconic role had essential advice for Kravitz.

Michelle Pfeiffer, who played Catwoman in the 1992 film batman returnsshared his thoughts on Kravitz landing the part during an appearance on Good morning america. She was delighted that Kravitz was taking on the role, but she had some words of wisdom to pass on.

“Make sure that as they design the costume, they consider how you’re going to go to the bathroom,” Pfeiffer said. “Minor detail, but it’s important.”

It seems that Pfeiffer anticipated Kravitz’s bathroom problems because she had the same problem when she put on the catsuit.

Anne Hathway also struggled with the catsuit when she played the iconic role.

Wearing the catsuit wasn’t just a problem for Michelle Pfeiffer and Zoë Kravitz. Anne Hathaway, who played Selina Kyle/Catwoman in the 2012 film The dark knight riseshe also wrestled in the infamous costume.

It was so bad that, according to Comic Book Movie, Hathaway called her Catwoman costume a “psychological terrorist.” “The Catwoman suit, it was a psychological terrorist,” said the actor. “The suit, the thoughts about my suit, changing my life so I could put on that suit… he dominated my year.”

the the Miserables star detailed the unfortunate side effects of the diet she had to follow to get in shape for the role. “I’m on day six of detox,” Hathaway shared. “This diet makes me pop, so I love it. There’s nothing like living on hummus and radishes and then saying, ‘And I got a pimple.’ Yes!'”

