Zoë Kravitz criticized Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars and Twitter recalled his statements when Jaden Smith was a minor | entertainment pop culture

Additionally, multiple Twitter users pointed out that in 2010 Zoë Kravitz had a somewhat questionable romance with actor Ezra Miller. Back then, the two of them worked on the movie ‘Beware the Gonzo’ and before long pictures of the two of them having a very romantic plan circulated. The problem with this relationship? She was 22 and he was 18 (the age of majority in the United States is 21).