Zoë Kravitz criticizes Will Smith for beating Chris Rock in controversial posts

Zoe Kravitz became one of the oscar favoritesboth on the red carpet and at the Vanity Fair after party, where she opted to wear dresses from the French brand Yves Saint-Laurent.

Aware, the actress who premiered a few weeks ago the movie “Batman” that stars with Robert Pattinsonshared both looks through his Instagram account but he did it with very peculiar descriptions.

And it is that Zoe Kravitz in the description of his publications he made an indirect criticism of the scene that Will Smith starred in beat chris rock in full ceremony The Oscar Awards.

In the photograph of the look that daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet wore during the red carpet and the awards, wrote: “Here is a picture of my dress at the awards show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage now“.

While on the photo of the look she wore at the after party, she commented: “And here is a photo of my dress at the party after the awards show, where apparently we are now yelling profanities and assaulting people on stage“.

They ask to cancel Zoë Kravitz

Though Zoe Kravitz did nothing more than drop a few hints about the will smith gestureThere were those who did not like the actress’s comments, for which they opened the conversation on social networks such as Twitter asking to cancel it, however, there were those who defended her.

Until now, Zoe Kravitz He has not said more about it.