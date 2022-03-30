Zoe Kravitz criticizes Will Smith for punching Chris Rock at the Oscars

Zoë Kravitz has shared her disapproval of Will Smith’s controversial night at the Oscars last Sunday. The actor took the stage at the ceremony and slapped Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith then returned to her seat to tell Rock: “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”

The incident between Smith and Rock surprised the public, both inside the Dolby Theater and those who watched the ceremony from home, as it was not immediately clear if the interaction was planned or not.

Zoë Kravitz criticizes Will Smith’s slap at the Oscars

In a pair of Instagram posts shared Tuesday, Kravitz posted a description alluding to the altercation, though the actress from Batman he did not mention either Rock or Smith by name. “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we’re apparently attacking people on stage now.”wrote.

Later, the interpreter cat woman shared another photo of her at the Oscars after-party in Vanity Fairwith a similar message: “And here’s a picture of my dress at the after-awards party, where we’re apparently yelling profanities and assaulting people on stage now.”public.

Will Smith publicly apologizes to Chris Rock

In his acceptance speech for best actor, Will Smith apologized to the Academy and his fellow nominees, but not to Rock. Nevertheless, on Monday, he took to his Instagram to offer a public apology to the comedian.

“Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at the Academy Awards last night was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me and I reacted emotionally”Smith wrote.

“I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am ashamed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.”he added.