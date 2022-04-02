Zoe Kravitz criticizes Will Smith’s aggression and netizens call her ‘hypocritical’

United States.

After what Will Smith53, took the stage during the award ceremony Oscar awardsfrom last Sunday, and slapped the comedian Chris Rock after a joke he made about the alopecia of his wife, Jadethe actress Zoe Kravitz lashed out on social media against the actions of the star of ‘I am legend’. Zoé33, aimed at Will after the attack on a post on her Instagram account of a photo of the dress she wore during the awards ceremony. “This is the dress from the show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage right now.” However, Twitter users were quick to remind the star of ‘The Batman’ a bad deed he did in the past, when he made some comments about jaden, son of ‘King Richard’ actor and who is now 23 years old, at the time they starred together ‘After Earth’.

In 2013, during an interview with V magazine, Zoe confessed that she felt an attraction to Jaden, who was then 14 years old10 years her junior: ‘There were times when I went out with jaden and I thought, I can’t believe you’re 14 years old, I have to control myself.” Likewise, the actress highlighted at that time the personality and style of the then teenager: “He has a lot of personality and a lot of style, he is much cooler than me. He is so handsome. He always told me, ‘when you’re older we’ll go out together’… I’d say, ‘No, that’s inappropriate, you’re 14’”. Online users were horrified by the comments of Zoébranded them as inappropriate and They called her a “hypocrite”. They finally suggested that she was not in a position to criticize Will Smith. “I love Twitter for exposing these hypocrites as Jim Carrey, Judd Apatow, Zoe Kravitz. They want to judge Will Smith by mistake, as if they hadn’t done worse. Take them all,” one user wrote. Another person also wrote: “Zoe Kravitz is not having a good day either. I really shouldn’t comment at all. Nobody is perfect. Did he really think that his own dirt would not come out? Hollywood is full of hypocrites and narcissists”.