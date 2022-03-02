Zoë Kravitz dazzles with plunging neckline at the premiere of “The Batman” in New York

Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson They shone on their way through the red carpet at the premiere of “The Batman” in New York City.

for this evening, The beautiful 33-year-old actress faithful to her role as Catwoman, used a beautiful black dress with a pronounced neckline that had a cat silhouette in the bust area.

He chose to use his hair collected with a small fringe on the forehead. Simple accessories and discreet makeup with which she highlighted her beauty more.

Zoë Kravitz at the premiere of “The Batman”

Photo: Instagram @justjared

For its part, Robert Pattinson wore a black suit, shirt and silk tie of the same colorin addition to a long trench coat.

Robert Pattinson wore an elegant outfit in black

Photo: Instagram @justjared

Actors were also present at the premiere of the film: John Turturro, Colin Farrell, Peter Sarsgarrd, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Dano, Andy Serkis and Jayme Lawson.

Zoë Karavitz was accompanied by her mother Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa, who just six weeks ago announced their breakup; in addition to her siblings Lola and Nakoa Wolf.