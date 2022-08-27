Zoë Kravitz denies that she was rejected from the role of Catwoman for being “urban” in The Dark Knight Rises

With the premiere of Batman – 85%, it’s become clear that Zoë Kravitz is one of the best (some would even say the best) Catwoman we’ve ever seen in a Bat-Man movie. However, a story was recently shared about an unpleasant experience the actress had a long time ago, when she wanted to participate in The Dark Knight Rises- 87%, film by Christopher Nolan (Memento – 92%, Interstellar – 71%, The Origin – 86%) that closed his The Dark Knight trilogy.

This story had already been told by the actress since 2019: Kravitz went to audition and was rejected for being “urban”, a way of not saying “black” directly. Her most recent statement was released by various media saying that the role of Catwoman in The Dark Knight rises (which remained in the hands of Anne Hathaway) was denied due to the racism of Christopher Nolanproducers and casting directors.

Kravitz, annoyed by those tabloid notes, decided to clarify the issue, and in an Instagram story, which she titled “Okay, let’s talk about bad click bait journalism”, she begins by clarifying that she was not rejected from the role of Catwoman, because in that time only auditioned for a small role. You can read her words below:

They didn’t tell me I was too urban to play Catwoman in The Dark Knight. [Asciende]. It wouldn’t have made sense for me to even be considered for that role at the time. I wanted to AUDITION for a small role in the movie and they told me (I don’t know who said this, but that’s how they told me) that they didn’t want “urbans” in the part. This is something I heard a lot about 10 years ago, it was a very different time.

He also said that he did not tell that story with the intention of accusing someone of being racist, but rather to expose how things were for people of color at the time:

I didn’t point any fingers at this or make anyone seem racist, namely Chris Nolan, the film’s producers, or anyone on the casting team, because I really don’t think anyone meant any harm. I was just setting an example of what it was like to be a woman of color in this industry at the time. Again, this was many years ago when words like that were thrown around very casually and while I’m really glad we’re trying to evolve, let’s slow down and check the facts before writing things that aren’t true.

The trilogy of Christopher Nolan perhaps it will be surpassed in many ways by Matt Reeves’ new trilogy (Planet of the Apes: War – 93%, Let Me In (2010) – 88%, Cloverfield: Monster – 77%), but no one can take away the place it has in the history of superhero movies. When Batman Starts – 84% made it to theaters, the character was abandoned by Warner Bros., after the failure of Batman & Robin – 11%, the studio had little faith in the superhero, and Nolan proved them wrong.

With Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, we had the first superhero movie to break $1 billion at the global box office, and while The Dark Knight rises it was not so well received by critics, it was for many years the highest grossing movie of DC Comics, until Aquaman – 73% removed the position in 2018.

