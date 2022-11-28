Zoë Kravitz denounces that she was not Catwoman in Nolan’s Batman because of the color of her skin

MADRID, 8 Mar. (CulturaOcio) –

Zoë Kravitz gives life to Catwoman in The Batmana role previously played by stars like Michelle Pfeiffer either Halle Berry. Anne Hathaway was made with the paper in The Dark Knight Risesfilm that closed Christopher Nolan’s trilogy in 2012 and for which Kravitz applied to play selina kylebut in which she was rejected because of the color of her skin.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan“Kravitz revealed in an interview with The Guardian in which he noted that she was passed over for the role for being too “urban”a term that in colloquial English refers to African-Americans in the United States. A word that is also used pejoratively to refer to the low-income black population.

“I think it was probably a casting director or an assistant casting director. Being a woman of color, being an actress, and being told at the time that I couldn’t cast because of the color of my skin, that was really hard.“, he confessed.

In a 2015 interview with Nylon, Kravitz revealed that he did not audition for a leading role, but for a small role. One of the reasons they gave her is that she did not want to bet on an “urban style”. “It was like ‘what does that have to do with it?'”, he asked himself. The artist also told The Guardian that she has, over time, learned to accept the rejection that comes with her profession. “Although sometimes it’s hard to see it in the moment, usually a few years later you think it’s okay, that there’s a reason it didn’t happen.“, he brandished.

In 2022 it has arrived the turn to give life to Catwoman, which will surely mark a before and after in his career. “It was crazy“He told The Guardian about the moment his signing for The Batman was announced. “My phone rang more than on any of my birthdays“, he admitted.