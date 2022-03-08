Zoë Kravitz denounces that she was not Catwoman in Nolan’s Batman because of the color of her skin

MADRID, 8 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Zoe Kravitz gives life to Catwoman in The Batmana role previously played by stars like michelle pfeiffer or Halle Berry. Anne Hathaway was done with the paper The Dark Knight Risesa film that closed Christopher Nolan’s trilogy in 2012 and for which Kravitz applied to play selina kylebut in which she was rejected because of the color of her skin.

“I don’t know if it came directly from Chris NolanKravitz revealed in an interview with The Guardian in which he noted that she was passed over for the role for being too “urban”a term that in colloquial English refers to African Americans in the United States. A word that is also used pejoratively to refer to the black population with few economic resources.

“I think it was probably a casting director or an assistant casting director. Being a woman of color, being an actress and being told at the time that I couldn’t do the casting because of the color of my skin, that was really hard.“, he confessed.

In a 2015 interview with Nylon, Kravitz revealed that he did not audition for a leading role, but for a small role. One of the reasons they gave her is that she did not want to go for an “urban style”. “It was like ‘what does that have to do with anything?'”, he asked himself. The artist also told The Guardian that she, over time, has learned to accept the rejection that comes with her profession. “Although sometimes it’s hard to see it in the moment, usually a few years later you think it’s okay, that there’s a reason it didn’t happen.“, he wielded.

In 2022 it has arrived the turn to bring Catwoman to life, which will surely mark a before and after in his career. “It was crazy“he told The Guardian about the time his move to The Batman was announced.”My phone rang more than on any of my birthdays“, he admitted.