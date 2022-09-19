Zoë Kravitz denounces that she was not “Catwoman” in Nolan’s Batman due to racism

In 2022, Zoe Kravitz had the turn to give life to Catwoman, which will surely mark a before and after in her career. Photo: EFE/Jonathan Olley/Warner Bros – Jonathan Olley

Zoe Kravitz gives life to cat woman in batman, a role previously played by stars like Michelle Pfeiffer or Halle Berry. Anne Hathaway played the part in The Dark Knight Rises, film that closed the Christopher Nolan trilogy in 2012 and for which Kravitz applied to play Selina Kyle, but in which she was rejected because of the color of her skin.

I don’t know if it came directly from Chris Nolan”, revealed Kravitz in an interview with Guardian in which she noted that she was passed over for the role for being too “urban”a term that in colloquial English refers to African Americans in USA. A word that is also used pejoratively to refer to the black population of few financial resources.

“I think it was probably a casting director or an assistant casting director. Being a woman of color, being an actress, and being told at the time that I couldn’t do the casting due to the color of my skinthat was really hard”, he confessed.

In a 2015 interview with Nylon, Kravitz revealed that did not audition for a leading role, but for a small role. One of the reasons they gave him is that they did not want to bet on a “urban style”. “It was like ‘what does that have to do with anything?’” she wondered.

The artist also told Guardian who, over time, has learned to accept the rejection that comes with his profession. “Although sometimes it’s hard to see it in the moment, usually a few years later you think that it’s okay, that there’s a reason why that didn’t happen,” she said.

In 2022 it is his turn to give life to Catwoman, which will surely mark a before and after in his career. “It was crazy,” he told The Guardian of the moment his signing by batman. “My phone rang more than on any of my birthdays,” she admitted.