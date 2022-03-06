Zoë Kravitz drank milk as a cat for The Batman

Zoe Kravitz revealed that he drank milk like a cat to get to play the role of Catwoman in the new movie of TheBatman.

In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Big Little Lies actress revealed that she spent hours studying feline behavior for her performance as Selina Kyle.

Fallon told Zoe Kravitz33, that “if I had to play Catwoman, I would study cats, drink milk from a bowl.”

Kravitz responded, “I did.”

The host asked again: “Did you drink milk from a bowl?”, to which Kravitz replied: “Maybe.”

The actress said she hung out with cats a lot while filming The Batman, which allowed him to better understand animals. “They don’t care,” he said Zoe Kravitz about the cats, joking that they were the hardest thing to control during filming.

“We were doing crazy stunts and all of that was fine, but then getting a cat stay in one place? Impossible”.

Kravitz said he had even programmed “cat time” as a way to bond with his character’s cats. “They tried to let the cats know that they were Selina cats, and it’s funny, they were like, ‘Training at 1:30, and then rehearsal right now, and then cat time,’ and I was like: ‘ What is cat time?

“And it was just putting me in a room with a bunch of cats, the cats that were going to be my pets. But the cats didn’t care…they didn’t do anything.”

Other methods Kravitz used to portray Catwoman

In an interview with Empire, Zoe Kravitz said he saw images of big cats in the wild to help form his character saying, “We saw cats and lions and how they fight, and we talked about what’s really possible when you’re my size and Batman He is much stronger than me.”

“What is my ability? It’s being fast and complicated.”

“So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporates different kinds of martial arts and a kind of catlike, dance-like movement.”

Kravitz added, “This is an origin story for Selina. So it’s the beginning of her finding out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of room to grow and I think we’re seeing her become what I’m sure she’ll be the femme fatale.”

batman It premiered on March 3 and to date has managed to collect 57 million dollars in the first two days of its release in the United States, according to Warner Bros.

