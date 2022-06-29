Zoe Kravitz drank milk as a cat for the role of Gatúbeta

Digital Millennium

the long awaited movie batman It was finally released and the protagonists of the film continue to share details production, as well as their preparation to play the characters. Zoe Kravitz, who plays Catwoman, recently revealed that she studied cats carefully and even drank milk from a bowl as if she were a feline.

Zoe Kravitz attended as a guest at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and it was on this program where the actress said that part of her preparation to be Catwoman was spending time with the cats that appeared in the film.

“It’s funny, they were like, ‘Practice at 1:30, and then rehearsal at this time, and then cat time.’ I was like, ‘What’s cat time?’ And it was just putting me in a room with a bunch of cats, with the cats that were going to be my cats. But the cats didn’t care. I was sitting here, and the cats were just leaving.”

On the other hand, he said that at the time of Shooting scenes with the cats was complicated, especially the action ones.

“They were the hardest thing to control during the shooting. We were doing crazy stunts and everything was fine, but then making a cat stay in one place? Impossible”.

Lenny Kravitz’s daughter commented that she tried to get as involved as possible with her character and that he even watched videos of cats to find out how they behaved, so much so that he left his nails long and without polishthis in order to be as similar as possible to those of a pussycat.

But that’s not all, as Zoe Kravitz also drank milk from a bowl like a cat, This comment surprised the driver, but it showed Zoe’s commitment to her character.

“What really interested me was the fact that you can’t read their (cats’) faces at all, which I think is one reason people freak out, because you can’t tell what they’re going to do.”

