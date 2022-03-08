Zoë Kravitz drank milk from a bowl like a cat to prepare for the role of ‘Batman’: ‘I’m method, friend’

Zoë Kravitz revealed that she drank milk from a bowl as a cat for the movie ‘The Batman’.

The actress shared photos to show that she prepared for the role.

Fans are making jokes on social media about Kravitz’s commitment to play Catwoman.

Zoë Kravitz stars as Catwoman in the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson as the lead character from DC Comics. Here’s how the actress prepared for her iconic role in the movie and what fans are saying about it.

Zoë Kravitz Shared How She Prepared To Play Catwoman In ‘The Batman’

Actress Zoë Kravitz plays Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the 2022 film the batman. The film opened in theaters on March 4.

Kravitz had big shoes to fill, as several actors took on the role before her, including Anne Hathaway, Halle Berry, Eartha Kitt, and Michelle Pfeiffer. She talked about some of the ways she prepared for the role in an interview with Jimmy Fallon for the show tonight. Kravitz said that he was asked to spend time with cats behind the scenes.

“They tried to introduce me to the cats that were Selina’s cats,” Kravitz said. “And it’s funny, they were like, ‘Training at 1:30, and then rehearsal at this time, and then cat time,’ and I was like, ‘What’s cat time?’ And it was just putting me in a room with a bunch of cats, the cats that were going to be my cats.”

Kravits also said that he employed the acting method by drinking milk from a bowl, licking it up like a cat. “I did that,” he convinced her to an incredulous Fallon. “I am method, friend.”

Zoë Kravitz posted photos that prove she took the method for her role as Catwoman

Jimmy Fallon may have had a hard time believing that Zoë Kravitz drank milk from a bowl like a cat, but the actor recently shared photos on his Instagram that prove his dedication to the role of Catwoman.

Kravitz posted 10 images in one post, two of which showed her licking milk. The first shot was a close-up of her face, partially obscured by the Catwoman mask, bent over a bowl of milk. Her lips were slightly parted as she dipped her fingers into the milk, leaving a trail of liquid behind her.

The ninth shot shows Kravitz on her hands and knees, kneeling over the bowl of milk, still wearing her Catwoman mask. Her tongue is out of her, about to lap up the liquid like a cat.

Fans can’t believe how far the actress went to commit to her role in ‘The Batman’

Zoë Kravitz fans are cracking jokes online about how far the actress went to prepare for her role as Catwoman.

“I wish it was milk”, a fan tweeted in a sentiment echoed by many others.

“Pattinson went one step further and actually murdered his parents,” joked a fan on Twitterwhile another tweeted“The real method would have been to poop in a gravel box…”

“Did you know that Zoe Kravitz drank milk like a cat to prepare for her role in Batman?” a fan started a joke about Twitter. “And he also used a litter box? and I also went into the garbage and ate my old dental floss? and also scratched the door for 30 minutes then ran away once i opened it? she uses a lot of this in the movie.”

