Zoë Kravitz drank milk like a cat to play Catwoman

A few days after it was released batman on the movie theaters Around the world, the film has been on everyone’s lips due to the reviews that qualify it as one of the best adaptations of the comic book character to the big screen. In addition, so far it has already raised 128.5 million dollars, breaking box office records.

Not only the story caught the fans of the superhero, since the performances of Robert Pattinson What BruceWayne and that of his partner, Zoe Kravitzwho plays cat womanhave impressed the general public due to the chemistry between the pair of actors, as well as the great work they have done to represent their iconic characters in this film from the Dark Knight.

As expected, the interpreters have been invited to several television forums to talk about the process they had to carry out to develop their characters, and it was in an interview on The Tonight Show of the presenter Jimmy Fallonin which the actress from series like Big Little Liesrevealed everything he had to do to embody Selina Kyle, better known as Catwoman.

During the show, Fallon asked Kravitz if she got to “drink milk from a bowl” to understand her character’s attitude, to which she replied, “I did.”

Due to the humorous tone in which the 33-year-old actress shared her answer, the presenter asked her again: Did you drink milk from a bowl?”, to which she replied: “Maybe.”

In addition to this revelation, the actress assured that she did so because she did not know much about cats, since she had not lived with them before, so she took on the task of observing their behavior to make a better interpretation.

Kravitz said the cats were the hardest thing to control during the filming of the movie.

“We were doing crazy stunts and all of that was fine, but then getting a cat to stay in one place? Impossible”, she detailed in the interview.

The Catwoman interpreter reported that the cats had their own schedules on the set and that they were really considered in the recordings, but despite this, the animals behaved like any other.

“I was just putting myself in a room with a bunch of cats, the ones that were going to be my pets, but they didn’t care… they didn’t do anything,” the actress said.

Kravitz also recalled the excitement he felt when his rep called to tell him that she was on the list of actresses being considered for the role of Catwoman.

“My rep told me I was on the list of actors being considered, and to be honest that was pretty wild,” she said.

He also stressed that working with Robert Pattinson was a good experience, since the actor is talented.

“I already knew Robert and was an admirer of his work, but we shot a test scene and he was dressed as Batman, it was strange, but also funny because he was very good to me,” she said.

