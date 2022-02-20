Zoe Kravitz ended up covered in Robert Pattinson’s sweat in the first scene they shot

There is less and less left for ‘The Batman’ to reach the big screen, it will be next March 4, when we will finally see Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz embody Bruce Wayne and Selina Kyle in the new version of the DC superhero directed by Matt Reeves.

Thanks to the trailer for the film we have been able to see the chemistry between the actors, and now, in an interview on ‘EW’, they have remembered how it was his first day of filming.

Lots of action and physical effort

‘The Batman’ is a film full of action and strong emotions, and of course, the shooting has been just as demanding. In fact, Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz revealed that the first scene they shot of the entire film was nothing more and nothing less than the first clash between Batman and Selina Kyle, while investigating Gotham City’s newest serial killer, the Riddler. Naturally, they end up fighting.

“It was a really intense way to start”Kravitz says. “Learning that fight was very intense. But there’s actually something comforting about starting with something that’s more focused on physical action rather than a monologue or something.”

These types of action scenes are not easy to record, especially considering that Pattinson was wearing his superhero costume and Kravitz was wearing a motorcycle jumpsuit. “It’s hard to fight in those suits” affirmed Robert Pattinson.

“Was a pretty hard start to play a character because Matt likes to do a lot of takes. We’ve been doing that for weeks.”

A very sweaty scene

Naturally, the escenes that require so much effort physical have a clear consequence: a lot of sweat. And with the Batman suit, even more so. “There’s only one place where sweat can be released“, explained Pattinson. “And it fell directly between Zoe’s eyes or nose. I could almost see the drop trembling on the tip of my nose as if to say, ‘Don’t fall!'”

For her part, Zoe Kravitz couldn’t help but stare: “I was trying to do the scene, but also looking at the drop of sweat I knew I was about to fall.”

